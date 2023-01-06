DAWN.COM Logo

British MPs vow to continue struggle for freedom of oppressed Kashmiris

Bakhtawar Mian Published January 6, 2023 Updated January 6, 2023 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: A number of prominent members of the Parliament (MPs) of the United Kingdom and Pakistan on Thursday reiterated their pledge to continue supporting the freedom struggle of Kashmiris and vowed to leave no stone unturned to highlight the plight of Kashmiris under the Hindutva regime of India.

Speaking to a large gathering of overseas Pakistanis, held to observe the Right to Self Determination Day being observed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir today, former chairman of the Parliamentary Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi, Lord Qurban Hussain, Lord Wajid Hussain, MP of UK Imran Hussain, Shadow Minister Yasmin Dar and others vowed to carry forward their struggle for Kashmiris at a simple ceremony hosted by Shehryar Afridi and assisted by the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation (OPGF).

Speaking to participants, Mr Afridi said that Kashmir remains close to his heart and he would continue his struggle for its people. “My forefathers from tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined the freedom struggle of Kashmir. They gave their sweat and blood for the Kashmir cause. I would continue supporting the freedom movement in my capacity,” he said in his welcome address.

Acknowledging contributions of overseas Pakistanis, Mr Afridi said that overseas Pakistanis have made a name for themselves while waging struggle in foreign lands and have competed with the best of the best across the world and achieved respect and laurels for the country.

He said that overseas Pakistanis are true ambassadors of Pakistan and they have contributed a lot for their homeland, adding that irrespective of who is in the government in Pakistan, overseas Pakistanis must contribute towards the national cause by sending back foreign remittances to their homeland and they should send more and more dollars back to Pakistan.

Lord Wajid Hussain said that Kashmir would remain on the top of his agenda and he would keep raising his voice for the Kashmiri people. Lauding the efforts of Mr Afridi for the Kashmir cause, Lord Wajid Hussain said that Shehryar Afridi has always been ready to contribute to the cause of Kashmir.

He said that Mr Afridi’s support to overseas Pakistanis was also unmatched, adding that foreign remittances are a great contribution for Pakistan as overseas Pakistanis are always ready to sacrifice for any cause related to Pakistan.

He said that the Kashmir struggle was a just cause and he would continue raising his voice at all international forums.

Published in Dawn, january 6th, 2023

Factsmatter
Jan 06, 2023 10:05am
Keep struggling as Pakistan is struggling to feed its existing population.
Reply Recommend 0
Fact
Jan 06, 2023 10:19am
Meanwhile their PM is indian !!
Reply Recommend 0

