Girl missing for 10 days found dead in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: The body of a Samundri-based girl, missing for 10 days, was found in a canal in Kamalia area on Wednesday, however, no clue could be found of her missing father.

According to the Samundri City police, complainant Shan Masih said his uncle Gul Hameed Masih went to the Samundri THQ hospital late on Dec 26 along with his (Gul’s) daughter, Gulnaz, to take medicine for her but did not return.

Their relatives staged a demonstration outside Samundri police station on Tuesday for the recovery of Gul and Gulnaz. The police said an investigation was underway in the case.

LAND: Nine marlas of state land were reclaimed on Wednesday from land grabbers at Makuana in Jaranwala.

Jaranwala Assistant Commissioner Nauman Ali Dogar supervised the operation, in which heavy machinery was used to demolish six illegally built shops.

ENCOUNTER: An arrested robber was injured in an encounter here on Wednesday night near Kamalia Chak 731-GB.

According to the police, Nadeem of Chichawatni was arrested by the Kamalia Saddar police, and he was on physical remand.

To his statement, police officers were transporting him in a police van to recover his arms when three unidentified accomplices attacked the van. The suspect received bullet injuries.

He was admitted to the Kamalia THQ hospital. Police claimed that he was involved in a number of robberies he committed in Sahiwal and Toba Tek Singh districts.

BODY: A male body was recovered on Wednesday night from the farmland of Gojra Chak 278 RB.

Gojra Saddar police said arms, legs, and the head had been amputated.

The body was shifted to the Gojra THQ hospital for an autopsy.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2023