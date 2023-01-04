DAWN.COM Logo

January 04, 2023

Trade deficit shrinks by 40.68pc YoY in December

Tahir Sherani Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 10:59am

Pakistan’s trade deficit stood at $2.857 billion in December, shrinking 40.68 per cent year-on-year, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Wednesday.

In December 2021, the deficit had clocked in at $4.816bn. The lower figure was mainly on account of a decrease in imports, which amounted to $5.161bn — declining 31.91pc from last December’s $7.58bn.

On the other hand, exports also declined last month amid worsening market conditions. PBS data showed that exports in December totalled $2.304bn, a decrease of 16.64pc from last year’s $2.764bn.

On a month-on-month basis, the deficit increased by 2.36pc. This was due to a decline of 3.64pc in exports while imports also increased marginally by 0.41pc.

PBS data showed that the trade deficit narrowed by 32.65pc in the first half of the current fiscal year compared to July-Dec 2021. Exports and imports during the last six months stood at $14.249bn and $31.382bn, respectively, declining by 5.79pc and 22.63pc compared to the same period last year.

Overall, the trade deficit in July-Dec 2022 came in at $17.133bn compared to $25.438bn in the same period last year.

More to follow.

John
Jan 04, 2023 11:10am
Excellent news, now Pakistan on way to become superpower
iqbal
Jan 04, 2023 11:20am
Sad state of affairs where exports are declining despite massive rupee depreciation.
Hasan Malik
Jan 04, 2023 11:21am
It is artificial. Also every politicians and elite member of our society is driving foreign made Land cruisers, using foreign made iPhones and only wear foreign clothings etc Politicians are preaching something else but their life is the total opposite. We are dependent on imports in all aspects and it is not gonna change anytime soon.
Zeeshan
Jan 04, 2023 11:26am
But will that cut down on already existing loan repayments? Absolutely not.
