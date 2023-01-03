DAWN.COM Logo

Sanaullah concerned about law and order in Punjab as 2 CTD officials shot dead in Khanewal

Imran Gabol | Dawn.com Published January 3, 2023 Updated January 3, 2023 09:36pm

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed concern over the law and order situation in Punjab as two officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were gunned down on Tuesday by unknown assailants in Khanewal.

A statement issued by the Punjab police said Additional Inspector General Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan had departed for the crime scene after receiving information about the incident.

The perpetrators will be brought to justice, the spokesperson said, adding that further facts would be brought to light after the matter was investigated.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi took notice of the incident, and paid tribute to the slain officials while extending his condolences to their families. Elahi also sought a report from the provincial police chief.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, meanwhile, said that he had summoned a report from the Punjab inspector general and the chief secretary.

“The law and order situation in Punjab is a cause for concern,” he said. He called on the government to take steps to prevent such incidents.

