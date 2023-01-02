DAWN.COM Logo

Coal mine contractors in Quetta protest against extortion

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 09:13am

QUETTA: Hundreds of coal mine contractors blocked the Quetta-Loralai highway by burning tyres and putting up barricades in the Duki district, suspending all kinds of traffic between Dear Ghazi Khan and Quetta on Sunday.

They were protesting at what they said was the administration’s failure to arrest the elements extorting money from coal mine owners and even contractors.

They said such elements also opened fire on their trucks carrying coal to Punjab from Duki and other mining areas in Balochistan.

Several victims of extortion gathered in Manday Tack area of Duki and blocked the road connecting Loralai to Punjab, suspending the traffic on both carriageways. The protesters said despite the registration of FIRs, the suspects had not been arrested.

Published in Dawn, january 2th, 2023

