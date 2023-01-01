DAWN.COM Logo

Bilawal sees sweeping LG poll victory after ‘record performance’ in Karachi

Imran Ayub Published January 1, 2023 Updated January 1, 2023 09:37am
<p>PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses party's local government candidates at CM House on Saturday.—PPI</p>

PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses party’s local government candidates at CM House on Saturday.—PPI

KARACHI: After seeking delay of the crucial electoral exercise for multiple times, the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the first time sounded prepared on Saturday to contest the Jan 15 local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions when its chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari vowed to win the polls and to install a Jiyala as the next city mayor.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari also asked the Sindh chief minister to ensure polling as per schedule on January 15 as there’s no more challenges like floods to the government that would hamper the electoral process.

Showing full confidence on his party, he told a convention of party candidates at the CM House that the free and fair polling of the local government in Karachi would bring a ‘Jiyala mayor’ who would serve Karachiites with heart and soul.

“Mr chief minister you have to make sure that this time the local government elections face no more delay. The floods are over. The people are fed up because of non-existence of the local bodies’ system. We don’t care about the win or loss. Whoever wins we would work with him like past for development of the city. But seeing your excitements and passion here, I see the next Karachi mayor is sitting among us.”

He criticised opponents for ‘fuelling’ hatred and pursuing an election campaign based on “lies and hypocrisy” for local bodies’ polls.

He said it’s only his party which could turn around the city as it had carried out record development works in the business capital over the past several years.

“Many people come to me and make a complaint that is Murad Ali Shah CM only for Karachi; because he focuses so much on the city. Our government has served the people of Karachi with heart and soul. And I am sure that the PPP will clinch the slot of [Karachi] mayor during the upcoming local bodies’ election,” said the PPP chairman.

He referred to the past when the mandate in elections was “stolen under gunpoint” and people “were harassed” to vote in favour of a certain party.

That era of fear and terror, he said, was over and now the people of Karachi would be free to use their right to vote with freewill.

‘Record development projects’

Earlier, in his address CM Shah counted the “record development projects” carried out by the PPP government in urban areas with key focus on Karachi. He termed ‘restoration’ of law and order as the biggest achievement of his government as no “terrorist” could now shut down Karachi.

“When PPP we came to power, we restored law and order in Karachi,” he said.

“If anyone has right to govern this city, it is Pakistan Peoples Party. We are confident to curb the street crimes in the city as well and would never let down the people of Karachi.”

He also questioned the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) which despite winning mandate from Karachi and enjoying government in the Centre “did not give anything to this city”.

“While being in the federal government, PTI had not spent a single penny on Karachi. They had neglected the city. They are in the politics only to make tall claims,” he added.

