Today's Paper | December 31, 2022

Iran holds military drills in Gulf

Reuters Published December 31, 2022 Updated December 31, 2022 09:45am
A PICTURE issued on Friday shows Iranian troops taking part in a military drill in Makran beach, in the Gulf of Oman, near the Hormuz Strait. According to Iranian media, the annual exercises are aimed at improving readiness in confronting ‘foreign threats of possible invasion’. —AFP
TEHRAN: Iran held joint naval, air, and ground exercises in the Gulf on Friday near the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway.

The drills involve submarines and drones “practising information-gathering operations against attacking forces”, as well as reconnaissance operations, Admiral Habibollah Sayyari told the official IRNA news agency.

The exercises, code named Zolfaghar-1401, were launched on Friday in the eastern side of the strait in the Gulf of Oman.

Tehran, which opposes the presence of US and Western navies in the area, holds annual war games in the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for some 30 percent of all crude oil traded by sea.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2022

