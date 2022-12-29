Balochistan seeks 1pc increase in NFC share

QUETTA: In light of the volatile security situation, the Balochistan cabinet has decided to seek a one per cent increase in its share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award on account of security expenditures amounting to at least Rs40 billion.

A meeting of the provincial cabinet chaired by CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo agreed that Balochistan did not have enough money to meet its security expenses. CM Bizenjo said Balochistan shared borders with Iran and Afghanistan and added that the province was a victim of ‘external terrorism’.

He said the province was on the ‘frontline’ in Pak­istan’s fight against terrorism. Out of its meagre resources, Balochistan allocates Rs40bn-50bn for security expenditures, the CM said.

He said Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa was getting a fair share in the NFC on account of its security expenditure; therefore, Balochistan should also be given an extra 1pc share in the NFC for the same purpose. The cabinet decided to forward this demand to the prime minister and the Council of Common Interests (CCI), hoping the centre and other provinces would empathise with Quetta.

The chief minister further said that only Rs70 billion were being allocated for the province’s development budget, which was not even enough to meet the development needs of Quetta.

Cabinet decisions

The cabinet also approved the issuance of a letter of intent for a housing project under the public-private partnership, which was being managed by the Department of Urban Planning and Development. It also approved the agenda presented by the Depart­ment of Secondary Edu­cation regarding the role of the National Commission for Human Development and Basic Education Community Services.

The cabinet also approved the Balochistan Public Private Partnership Rules 2022 along with a proposal to amend the Human Rights Policy 2022 and Balochistan Drugs and Therapeutics Goods Rules 2021.

The provincial cabinet further approved the regularisation of contract employees of Gwadar Indus­trial Estate Develop­ment Authority and Balo­chistan Public Private Partnership Rules 2022 besides the release of additional grant-in-aid for the Balochistan Judicial Academy. It further approved a policy for wheat procurement.

The establishment of two new tehsils and one sub-tehsil in the Noshki district and compensation for the losses of the traders affected by the pilgrimage were also approved in the meeting.

The cabinet also approved the establishment and construction of district councils in the newly established districts of Hub and Usta Muhammad and gave the approval to release funds for the salaries of PDMA employees.

