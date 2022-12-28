DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 28, 2022

Oil prices inch higher on China demand optimism

Reuters Published December 28, 2022 Updated December 28, 2022 09:46am

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday on hopes of a recovery in fuel demand as China continues to ease its Covid-19 restrictions, though gains were capped by recession concerns and restarts at some United States energy plants shut by winter storms.

Brent futures for February delivery rose nine cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $84.42 a barrel, by 0406 GMT. US crude advanced 10 cents, or 0.1pc, to $79.63 per barrel. Amid the optimistic market mood, both benchmarks hit their highest level in three weeks on Tuesday.

The hopes for a boost to demand for fuel in top crude oil importer China come as the world’s second-biggest economy moves towards reopening its borders next month after three years of stringent curbs on movement and businesses to counter the spread of Covid.

Chinese hospitals were under intense pressure due to a surge in Covid-19 infections as the country moves towards treating the virus as endemic.

The most recent Covid-19 policy easing in China will have a short-term positive effect specifically on international aviation, said Claudio Galimberti, senior vice-president at Rystad Energy.

“But to get to a full normalisation of China’s demand we will need to wait two more months,” he added.

Prices were also buoyed by news that Russia aims to ban oil sales from Feb 1 to countries that abide by a G7 price cap imposed on Dec 5, according to a decree by President Vladimir Putin.

However, “while a Russian ban on oil sales would cut supply, this would be offset by lower demand due to a potential global economic recession next year,” CMC Markets analyst Leon Li said.

Oil refiners in the US on Tuesday were working to resume operations at a dozen facilities knocked offline by the deep freeze, a recovery that in some cases will stretch into January.

Output has been disrupted by an Arctic blast sending temperatures well below freezing, cutting oil and gas production from North Dakota and Texas.

Meanwhile, US crude oil stocks were estimated to have fallen 1.6 million barrels last week with distillate inventories also seen down, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Industry group American Petroleum Institute is due to release data on US crude inventories at 2130 GMT on Wednesday. The Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, will release its own figures at 1530 GMT on Thursday.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Toshakhana rules
28 Dec, 2022

Toshakhana rules

IT is telling of the general bankruptcy of our national etiquette that our leaders have soiled even the ...
Dollar outflow
Updated 28 Dec, 2022

Dollar outflow

There are no two opinions on the need to plug the illegitimate dollar flows from the country to Afghanistan.
Gwadar protests
28 Dec, 2022

Gwadar protests

EVENTS seem to be repeating themselves in Gwadar, as supporters of the Haq Do Tehreek , led by Jamaat-i-Islami’s...
Balochistan violence
27 Dec, 2022

Balochistan violence

The state needs to quickly address the emerging threat, lest Balochistan slip back into large-scale violence.
Covid-19 threat
27 Dec, 2022

Covid-19 threat

WITH the nation’s attention divided between unending political intrigues and the economy’s slow march to...
Soaring wheat flour cost
27 Dec, 2022

Soaring wheat flour cost

THE retail cost of wheat flour across the country has surged as never before, putting additional pressure on...