PAC orders recovery of Rs45.7m from ‘absconding’ HEC scholars

Malik Asad Published December 28, 2022 Updated December 28, 2022 07:57am
PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan chairs the committee meeting at Parliament House on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy: PAC website
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to recover Rs45.7 million from six absconding PhD scholars.

The Auditor General of Pakistan has pointed out in an audit report on the HEC that six PhD scholars — Khurram Nadeem, Amna Shehzad, Noshaba Batool, Saima Ashfaq Khan, Saleem Jehangir and Qamar Sultan Gohar — went abroad on the government-funded Faculty Development Programme (FDP) but never returned.

The FDP had been designed for capacity enhancement of universities selected by the HEC to encourage and reward the existing faculty for developing their teaching skills in key areas of their expertise. They were given scholarship in the disciplines of physics, applied physics, business administration, mathematics and statistics at educational institutions in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The audit report states: “During the scrutiny of records, it was observed that professors were sent abroad for PhD and fee/stipend was paid from FDP programme. The management of the university explained that the matter was referred to the National Accountability Bureau for investigation.”

HEC Executive Director Shaista Sohail informed the PAC that NAB had suggested filing legal suit against these professors in a court of law.

She said the HEC had filed a case for the recovery of the said amount from these absconding scholars and the matter was sub judice.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan asked the HEC to expedite the process for the recovery of the amount from these scholars.

PAC member Barjis Tahir suggested that the Federal Investigation Agency should issue their red warrants and initiate the proceedings for bringing the absconding scholars back to Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2022

John
Dec 28, 2022 08:03am
It's routine, airhostess and athelete abscond now teachers too, no one wants to live in the land of pure
Ibrahim S
Dec 28, 2022 08:10am
There are many more who didn’t return after completing their education on government funding. A shameless educated class .
BSD
Dec 28, 2022 08:16am
Can't blame them. Leave by any means possible.
Saddam Wazir
Dec 28, 2022 08:52am
Good initiative.
DEMAGOGUE
Dec 28, 2022 09:23am
And what about the close friend of Zardari Manzoor Kaka. And Ovais Tapi. Call them .
Naim
Dec 28, 2022 09:27am
Why would they, what future they have in this land of pure?
Fayyaz Hafeez
Dec 28, 2022 09:29am
Instead of asking from Scholars, it is more better to ask from Abscondar Politician who is sitting in London. I am sure that these six scholars left Pakistan because they dont have any opportunity here. And we are all ready to go.
Daanish
Dec 28, 2022 09:29am
If those were decent people they would have returned money. No report to respective country immigration as they commit fraud
Pakistan
Dec 28, 2022 09:31am
They can't capture the real crooks so went after scholars. A true picture of a failing system
Shaheen Anis
Dec 28, 2022 09:32am
Will the PAC order recovering of the assets of the of the absconding PMLN Leaders and their families or they are untouchables.
Omer
Dec 28, 2022 09:44am
What about Shahbaz Gill's wife, who went on scholarship and never returned?
