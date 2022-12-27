Over 8,000 cops to guard Garhi Khuda Bakhsh today

LARKANA: The Pakistan Peoples Party will observe the 15th death anniversary of its slain chairperson and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto at the Garhi Khuda Bakhsh mausoleum on Tuesday, amid extraordinary security arrangements.

According to a statement by Larkana police, some 8140 police personnel will be deputed on the day to look after security of the former presidential camp in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and Naudero.

About 30 SSPs and eight ASPs will be deployed to monitor the event as the district administration had installed over 150 CCTV cameras to supervise the public gathering from a control room set up in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Extensive arrangements have been made to monitor the public gathering, while the venue is emblazoned with the PPP’s tri-colour, banners and lifesize portraits of party leaders.

Tents have been pitched to accommodate caravans of workers and admirers of the Bhutto family that are pouring in from all around the country to participate in the event.

The day will dawn with Quran Khawani at the mausoleum and as per programme a musharia will also be held on the occasion to pay poetic homage to Benazir Bhutto.

Medical camps were established at the sides of the main pindal.

In Larkana city, PPP’s welcome camps were established where the workers were playing Benazir Bhutto’s old recorded speeches.

However, the influx caused traffic jams at different points in the city.

On Monday evening, Gilgit Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah visited Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, where he placed floral wreaths on the graves and offered Fateha.

Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also arrived at Mohenjodaro airport, from where they drove to Naudero House.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other leaders will also participate in the anniversary.

In a Twitter message on Monday, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said: “Reached Larkana, tomorrow we will pay tributes to Shaheed Mohtrma Benazir Bhutto on her 15th martyrdom anniversary.

“We draw inspiration from her heroic struggle vs dictatorship & extremism. She taught us to serve the people, to strive for a Pakistan for all not just privileged few.”

“I shall remember Benazir Bhutto in my speech on the day and touch foreign affairs, economic situation, terrorism and other issues. I invite you to come to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto to pay homage to Benazir Bhutto on the day,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2022