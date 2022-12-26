DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 26, 2022

Saudi embassy advises its citizens in Pakistan to ‘remain careful, limit movement’

Naveed Siddiqui Published December 26, 2022 Updated December 26, 2022 08:44pm

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Islamabad issued a security alert for the kingdom’s citizens in Pakistan on Monday, advising them to remain “careful and limit their movement” amid rising terror threat.

The alert comes a day after the US embassy stopped its staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel due to fears of an attack. A few other embassies have also advised their staff and citizens in the federal capital to restrict their movement for some time, especially until Jan 1.

The Islamabad police had also raised security to high alert in the capital. The police had said that checking was increased at all entry and exit points and requested the public to cooperate with inspections.

The Saudi security alert advised incoming Saudi residents and those in the country to “be cautious” and not venture out except for any necessity.

“Security of Islamabad has been placed at the highest level,” the alert said, adding that Saudis should contact the embassy and consulate if the need arises.

The developments come in the wake of a suicide bombing in the federal capital on Friday which claimed the lives of a policeman and a taxi driver.

According to the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), it was the first suicide attack in the capital since 2014.

A total of 165 people lost their lives and over 600 were injured in 18 suicide attacks in the city from 2005 to 2014. The last suicide attack took place in March 2014 when two persons blew themselves up in the Judicial Complex at F-8 sector.

The country has seen 504 suicide attacks over the last 22 years. A total of 6,748 people were killed and 15,111 injured in these attacks.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Simba
Dec 26, 2022 08:47pm
Very prudent advice. Its just a matter of time before even more mayhem erupts.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF negotiations
Updated 26 Dec, 2022

IMF negotiations

The hammering the PDM is likely to receive if the economy continues to be run aground is going to be far worse.
Flood victims
26 Dec, 2022

Flood victims

REPORTS from flood-hit areas across the country paint a bleak picture that shows the suffering and vulnerability of...
Saudi-Iran thaw
26 Dec, 2022

Saudi-Iran thaw

WHERE geopolitics is concerned, Saudi Arabia and Iran are poles apart. The former is a steady ally of the US, though...
Islamabad LG delay
25 Dec, 2022

Islamabad LG delay

THE sad fact is that many of our ‘committed democrats’ are working very hard to ensure that elections to the...
Dry-cleaned politicians
Updated 25 Dec, 2022

Dry-cleaned politicians

Neutralising legal challenges leaves little doubt about the PDM parties’ intent behind ‘reforming’ NAB laws.
Some good news
25 Dec, 2022

Some good news

IT should be a moment of pride for the country that the film Joyland has become the first Pakistani film to be...