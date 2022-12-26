53 hospitalised in Canada after accident

MONTREAL: More than 50 people have been hospitalised in western Canada after a passenger bus crashed on a highway, provincial authorities said.

The cause of the Saturday evening accident, which occurred on a highway some 330 kilometres (200 miles) east of Vancouver in an area of British Columbia hit by days of bad winter weather, has yet to be provided.

British Columbia Premier David Eby said he was “shocked and saddened” by the news.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and health-care workers giving their all to treat people and keep them safe,” he said in a statement.

