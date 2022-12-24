DIG requests JIT probe into Islamabad suicide bombing

The office of the deputy inspector general of Islamabad Police has sought the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate a suicide bombing in Islamabad that killed a policeman and wounded six others a day ago, it emerged on Saturday.

A policeman was martyred and at least six people — including four police officers and two civilians — were injured in a suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector on Friday.

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the latest development, the office of the deputy inspector general of police sent a letter to the Islamabad IG dated Dec 23, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, wherein he requested the top cop to form the JIT to probe the suicide blast.

The letter also proposed the eight officials, including those from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), to be a part of the team.

“It is, submitted that a case FIR No.17, dated 23.12.2022, U/S 302/324/427 PPC & 7 ATA has been registered at Police Station CTD, Islamabad. (Copy of FIR enclosed). As provided in section 19-A of ATA, 1997, cases registered under this Act, shall be investigated by JIT. It is, therefore, requested that JIT comprising of officers (names listed below) may kindly be constituted by the government/Chief Commissioner’s Office Islamabad accordingly,” reads the letter.

The deputy IG proposed that senior superintendent of police, CTD, Islamabad; divisional police officer, Industrial Area, Islamabad; SDPO Sabzi Mandi Circle, Islamabad; Ahmed Kamal (DSP/Person, Islamabad); SHO Police Station CTD, Islamabad; investigating officer of the case and representatives each to be nominated by the IB and the ISI.

Meanwhile, the capital administration has also banned all types of gatherings, especially activities related to the upcoming local government elections, for two weeks and declared high alert in the city for 48 hours. The decision to this effect was taken on Friday night.

According to a notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, “In light of recent advisories/threat alerts issued by the law enforcement agencies and today’s attack on police, the security of Islamabad has been beefed up to obviate the threats within the jurisdiction of capital which can disrupt peace and tranquility causing damage to public life and property. However, the likelihood of such activities cannot be ruled out in coming days.”

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, the deputy commissioner imposed a ban on all kinds of corner meetings, public gatherings and congregations, especially in the wake of the upcoming local government elections. The order came into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for two weeks.

Martyred police officer laid to rest

Head Constable Syed Adeel Hussein, who was martyred in yesterday’s attack, was laid to rest today with official honours in his hometown in Arifwala in Punjab’s Pakpattan district.

The martyred is survived by three children, whose educational expenses would be borne by the Islamabad police. The police tweeted, “The martyred’s family will be taken care of in every way.”

The IG Police said that “terrorist elements cannot demoralize us with such actions; instead, every official of the Islamabad Police is now even more determined to uphold his oath”, according to the police’s tweet.