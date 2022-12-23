Punjab Assembly passes resolution against governor’s ‘illegal’ move to dismiss Elahi as CM

The opposition staged a walkout of the Punjab Assembly on Friday as the house passed a resolution against the Punjab governor’s “unconstitutional and illegal” move to de-notify PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the provincial chief executive.

PA Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session that was marred by sloganeering by the treasury and opposition benches. The session also came as the Lahore High Court took up Elahi’s petition challenging Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s orders to de-notify him as the chief minister.

The resolution against the governor’s order was presented by PTI MPA Mian Aslam Iqbal and reposed trust in Elahi as the chief minister. However, the opposition staged a walkout prior to it being presented.

Earlier, speaking on the floor of the assembly amid the commotion, an unfazed Elahi thanked God for protecting him and his government as they navigated the obstacles in their path.

View this post on Instagram

“We don’t ask anyone, we just ask Allah,” Elahi said, adding that “He (Allah) is protecting us”.

PML-N, PPP withdraw no-trust motion against Elahi

Earlier today, PML-N and PPP leaders withdrew the no-confidence motion against Elahi as the parties considered it unnecessary after the PML-Q leader “ceased to be the chief minister” following his de-notification.

PML-N Chief Whip submitted an application to Punjab Assembly Secretary on Friday morning to withdraw no-trust motion against PML-Q’s Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. — Photo provided by Adnan Sheikh

The opposition leaders headed by PML-N chief whip Tahir Khalil Sindhu reached Punjab Assembly to withdraw their no-confidence motion submitted on Monday, citing that the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s notification to remove Elahi as chief minister yesterday made the notice “infructuous”.

The application — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — was formally received by Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayatullah Lak.

Sindhu clarified that only the no-trust motion against Elahi had been withdrawn and the ones against the Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and the deputy speaker would remain.

In a tweet, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique reiterated the reasoning for the withdrawal.

“Both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies are now secure,” Rafique said on Twitter. “PTI should perform in their remaining governments instead of making failed attempts to create agitation and chaos.”

The Punjab Assembly crisis

The back and forth of political moves from the PDM comes after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that the Punjab and KP assemblies would dissolve on Dec 23 (today).

Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman had then directed Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from the assembly on Dec 21 after the opposition had submitted a now-withdrawn no-confidence resolution against Elahi.

Late Thursday night, the Punjab governor denotified Elahi as the chief minister of Punjab, with the order stating that since the chief minister had refrained from taking a vote of confidence at the appo­i­nted day and time, he had ceased to hold the office.

Subsequently, Elahi filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking to declare his de-notification illegal.

More to follow