DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 23, 2022

Punjab Assembly passes resolution against governor’s ‘illegal’ move to dismiss Elahi as CM

Adnan Sheikh Published December 23, 2022 Updated December 23, 2022 06:00pm
<p>This image shows the treasury and opposition benches chanting slogans in the Punjab Assembly on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

This image shows the treasury and opposition benches chanting slogans in the Punjab Assembly on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

The opposition staged a walkout of the Punjab Assembly on Friday as the house passed a resolution against the Punjab governor’s “unconstitutional and illegal” move to de-notify PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the provincial chief executive.

PA Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session that was marred by sloganeering by the treasury and opposition benches. The session also came as the Lahore High Court took up Elahi’s petition challenging Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s orders to de-notify him as the chief minister.

The resolution against the governor’s order was presented by PTI MPA Mian Aslam Iqbal and reposed trust in Elahi as the chief minister. However, the opposition staged a walkout prior to it being presented.

Earlier, speaking on the floor of the assembly amid the commotion, an unfazed Elahi thanked God for protecting him and his government as they navigated the obstacles in their path.

“We don’t ask anyone, we just ask Allah,” Elahi said, adding that “He (Allah) is protecting us”.

PML-N, PPP withdraw no-trust motion against Elahi

Earlier today, PML-N and PPP leaders withdrew the no-confidence motion against Elahi as the parties considered it unnecessary after the PML-Q leader “ceased to be the chief minister” following his de-notification.

PML-N Chief Whip submitted an application to Punjab Assembly Secretary on Friday morning to withdraw no-trust motion against PML-Q’s Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. — Photo provided by Adnan Sheikh
PML-N Chief Whip submitted an application to Punjab Assembly Secretary on Friday morning to withdraw no-trust motion against PML-Q’s Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. — Photo provided by Adnan Sheikh

The opposition leaders headed by PML-N chief whip Tahir Khalil Sindhu reached Punjab Assembly to withdraw their no-confidence motion submitted on Monday, citing that the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s notification to remove Elahi as chief minister yesterday made the notice “infructuous”.

The application — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — was formally received by Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayatullah Lak.

Sindhu clarified that only the no-trust motion against Elahi had been withdrawn and the ones against the Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and the deputy speaker would remain.

In a tweet, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique reiterated the reasoning for the withdrawal.

“Both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies are now secure,” Rafique said on Twitter. “PTI should perform in their remaining governments instead of making failed attempts to create agitation and chaos.”

The Punjab Assembly crisis

The back and forth of political moves from the PDM comes after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that the Punjab and KP assemblies would dissolve on Dec 23 (today).

Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman had then directed Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from the assembly on Dec 21 after the opposition had submitted a now-withdrawn no-confidence resolution against Elahi.

Late Thursday night, the Punjab governor denotified Elahi as the chief minister of Punjab, with the order stating that since the chief minister had refrained from taking a vote of confidence at the appo­i­nted day and time, he had ceased to hold the office.

Subsequently, Elahi filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking to declare his de-notification illegal.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anonymouseee
Dec 23, 2022 03:08pm
Shameless PML/PPP.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trouble in Punjab
23 Dec, 2022

Trouble in Punjab

It shows that the PTI was just using the threat of dissolution as leverage to prod various stakeholders into action.
Growth forecast
23 Dec, 2022

Growth forecast

THE State Bank has slashed its GDP growth projection for the current fiscal year to below its previous estimates of...
Banned from learning
23 Dec, 2022

Banned from learning

THE Afghan Taliban’s assault on women’s freedoms continues, as the hard-line movement that rules Afghanistan has...
Too little, too late?
Updated 22 Dec, 2022

Too little, too late?

Ishaq Dar's return to the country has failed to yield any big change in economic conditions.
CT strategy
22 Dec, 2022

CT strategy

AS an incipient wave of terrorism — fuelled primarily by the TTP — starts spreading across Pakistan, ...
Series loss
22 Dec, 2022

Series loss

IT was England’s approach to which Pakistan had no answer — facing a side that was willing to risk losing in...