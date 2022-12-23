OGDCL makes second discovery in Sanghar

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDC) said on Thursday a joint venture that it leads as operator has discovered oil and gas from an exploratory well named Kot Nawab-1 located in Sanghar, Sindh.

A stock notice said the joint venture of Sinjhoro Block consists of OGDC with a 76 per cent stake, Orient Petroleum Inc (19pc) and Government Holdings Ltd (5pc). Kot Nawab-1 was spudded-in on June 3 as an exploratory well by using OGDC’s in-house expertise.

Drilled down to 3,000 metres, the well has tested for 125 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 0.48 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas along with 400 barrels of water per day.

This is the eleventh discovery in Sinjhoro Block, which shows the commitment of Sinjhoro joint venture to “exploit the hydrocarbon potential of the block and aggressive exploration strategy,” the company said.

“It has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDC and the country,” it added.

This is the second discovery by OGDC in this week. On Dec 19, the company reported it had discovered oil and gas in an exploratory well named Chak-5 Dim South-3 in the same district.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2022