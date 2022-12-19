DAWN.COM Logo

December 19, 2022

OGDCL discovers oil and gas reserves in Sindh’s Sanghar

Dawn.com Published December 19, 2022 Updated December 19, 2022 04:07pm

Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) informed investors on Monday that it had discovered oil and gas in an exploratory well named Chak-5 Dim South-3 in Sindh’s Sanghar district.

In a regulatory filing, the company said drilling operations at the exploratory well had begun on June 26 using the OGDCL’s in-house expertise. The well was drilled down to a depth of 3,400 metres, it added.

“Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 in the massive sand has tested 2000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) & 1.30 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas through choke size 32/64 inches at wellhead flowing pressure (whfp) of 994 pounds per square inch (Psi),” it stated in the filing.

The OGDCL has 100 per cent stake in the well as operator, according to the filing.

The company said the discovery had opened a “new avenue and will positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply gaps from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country”.

Earlier this year, the company had discovered oil and gas at an exploratory well named Nim East-1 in Tando Allah Yar district of Sindh.

The OGDC is a public limited company engaged in exploration and production activities in the country for the last five decades.

