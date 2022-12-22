DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 22, 2022

Trading in Rs8bn Bank of Punjab TFC begins on 23rd

Kazim Alam Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 09:59am

KARACHI: Trading in the privately placed Rs8 billion bond of the Bank of Punjab Ltd (BoP) will commence on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, Dec 23.

Locally known as a term finance certificate (TFC), the debt instrument will contribute towards the bank’s Additional Tier 1 Capital for the capital adequacy ratio (CAR). This category of capital consists of instruments that aren’t equity but can be converted into shares in case a trigger event occurs.

The bank, which is mainly owned by the Punjab government, will use the funds in its regular business operations, the lender said in the term sheet of the issue.

The bond is perpetual in nature, which means there’s no redemption date and bondholders can liquidate their investments in the secondary market at the time of their choosing.

The investment will offer a floating rate of six-month Karachi interbank offered rate (Kibor) plus 200 basis points if the bank is compliant with CAR, minimum capital requirement (MCR) and leverage ratio (LR) at the end of a given period.

However, no profit will be paid in case the bank is non-compliant with the CAR, MCR or LR requirement at the end of the same period. Only qualified institutional buyers are allowed to trade in the TFC after its listing on the exchange.

As many as 36 companies — including banks, investment firms, pension funds, provident funds, gratuity funds, textile mills and insurance companies — participated in the issue that formally took place on June 20.

Largest investors were Arif Habib Ltd (12.4pc), Punjab Pension Fund Trust (9.9pc), Askari Bank Ltd (6.2pc), U Microfinance Bank (6.2pc), Ismail Industries Ltd (6.2pc), DJM Securities Ltd (5.9pc), Punjab General Provident Fund (4.9pc) and Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd (4.86pc).

The minimum size of a single tradable lot is going to be one certificate or bond having a face value of Rs100,000.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Too little, too late?
Updated 22 Dec, 2022

Too little, too late?

Ishaq Dar's return to the country has failed to yield any big change in economic conditions.
CT strategy
22 Dec, 2022

CT strategy

AS an incipient wave of terrorism — fuelled primarily by the TTP — starts spreading across Pakistan, ...
Series loss
22 Dec, 2022

Series loss

IT was England’s approach to which Pakistan had no answer — facing a side that was willing to risk losing in...
An audacious attack
Updated 21 Dec, 2022

An audacious attack

Given the perilous security situation, the KP's CTD is woefully underprepared for what lies ahead.
No-confidence move
21 Dec, 2022

No-confidence move

AS was anticipated, the PDM parties have employed a two-pronged strategy to block the dissolution of the Punjab...
US mediation
21 Dec, 2022

US mediation

THIRD-PARTY intervention can yield positive results in bilateral disputes, but only if the protagonists are willing...