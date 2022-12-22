DAWN.COM Logo

Chicken tikka masala inventor dies aged 77

AFP Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 10:09am
A file photo of Ahmed Aslam Ali. — AFP

GLASGOW: A chef from Glasgow, who claims to have invented the curry dish chicken tikka masala, has died at the age of 77, a family member said on Wednesday.

Ahmed Aslam Ali, who invented the dish by improvising a sauce made from a tin of tomato soup at his restaurant Shish Mahal in the 1970s, died on Monday morning, his nephew Andleeb Ahmed said.

Ali, originally from Punjab, Pakistan, moved with his family to Glasgow as a young boy before opening Shish Mahal in Glasgow’s west end in 1964.

He said he wanted the dish to be a gift to Glasgow, to give something back to his adopted city. In 2009, he campaigned unsuccessfully for the dish to be granted “Protected Designation of Origin” status by the European Union, alongside the likes of Champagne, Parma Ham and Greek Feta cheese.

MP Mohammad Sarwar tabled a motion in the House of Commons in 2009 calling for EU protection. Ali leaves a wife, three sons and two daughters.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2022

Zak
Dec 22, 2022 11:04am
There existed no Pakistan 77 years ago.
