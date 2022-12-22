Rs3.23 billion uplift projects inaugurated in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said here Wednesday that the members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would stage a sit-in before the National Assembly if the centre failed to release the province’s withheld due share of Rs189 billion.

Talking to mediapersons at the inauguration of several projects in the provincial capital, Mr Khan said that they would also take the matter of denial of the province’s share in federal resources to the Supreme Court.

He said that the ‘imported government’ wanted to create financial instability in the province by withholding the budgeted shares of KP. He regretted that the development funds of the province were being distributed among MNAs of the ‘imported government’, adding that this public money would go into their pockets instead of being spent on the welfare of people.

Responding to a question regarding the possible dissolution of the provincial assembly, he made it clear that Imran Khan was the chairman of the party. “Whatever decision he takes; we will ensure its implementation,” he said.

CM threatens sit-in outside NA over ‘denial’ of dues by centre

The chief minister said that his government had initiated multiple projects for beautification of the provincial capital.

He inaugurated the newly-established Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences at the University of Peshawar and performed the groundbreaking of various projects worth Rs3.23 billion under the Peshawar Uplift Programme Phase-II.

He also inaugurated construction work on the establishment of Technology Development Centre in Agriculture University, Peshawar.

A statement issued here said that the Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences at the University of Peshawar had been completed at a cost of Rs180 million.

Currently, 274 students are enrolled in MSc Criminology and BS Criminology at the institute, whereas PhD and MS/MPhil Criminology, and diplomas in forensic criminal investigation and cyber security are to be commenced in due course of time.

Mr Khan laid the foundation stone for Hayatabad trail under the Peshawar Uplift Programme Phase-II, which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs1.22 billion.

Under the project, a 6km long bicycle and walking track along with service areas at five different sites would be established. The project also includes the construction of green belt, plantation, public toilets, tuck shops, gazebos, futsal field, basketball, volleyball and badminton courts, outdoor gym and a roller skating rink.

He also performed the groundbreaking of a project regarding the beautification of the University Road and University Town and construction of Palosai road.

Besides, work on the improvement and construction of roads, footpaths, car parking and public toilets at the University of Peshawar has also been launched.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2022