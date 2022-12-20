DAWN.COM Logo

Oil prices inch up, but China Covid surge limits gains

Reuters Published December 20, 2022 Updated December 20, 2022 09:34am

Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar and a United States plan to restock petroleum reserves, but gains were capped by uncertainty over the impact of rising Covid-19 cases in top oil importer China.

Brent crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $80.04 a barrel at 0402 GMT, adding to a 76-cent gain in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 49 cents, or 0.7pc, to $75.68 a barrel, after climbing 90 cents in the previous session.

Oil prices have been buoyed by a US plan announced last week to buy up to three million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve following this year’s record release of 180m barrels from the stock.

A weaker greenback has also supported prices, making oil cheaper for those holding other currencies.

However, analysts said clear signs of growing demand were needed for prices to climb further.

“The oil demand outlook will be key for how high crude prices can go and that might struggle for clarity as we see mixed signals with China’s reopening,” Oanda analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

While China has been relaxing pandemic restrictions, the surge in Covid-19 cases has been bearish for the oil markets due to uncertainties about the country’s economic recovery, said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Business confidence in China had fallen to its lowest since Jan 2013, reflecting the impact of a surge in Covid-19 cases on economic activity after the country eased pandemic control measures, a survey by World Economics showed on Monday.

Global recession fears were outweighing supply issues too and capping oil price gains, added Teng.

US crude oil stocks were expected to have dropped last week by about 200,000 barrels, while gasoline and distillates inventories were seen higher, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, due on Wednesday.

Constantine
Dec 20, 2022 09:37am
But this is not a problem anymore for Pakistan since they recently struck oil near Karachi. Now they will wear clothes like sheikhs and strut around.
Reply Recommend 0
Machar Pahlwan
Dec 20, 2022 09:38am
With the steep drop in oil prices why aren't the prices at the pump dropping down proportionately ?
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Dec 20, 2022 10:01am
Let Iran & Venezuela sell oil freely. The prices of oil will calm down to a natural phenomenal level.
Reply Recommend 0

