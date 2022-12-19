DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 19, 2022

Babar Azam completes 1,000 runs in a calendar year

AFP Published December 19, 2022 Updated December 19, 2022 05:11pm

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Monday became the first Pakistani in six years to score 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year and the fourth batter to reach the milestone in 2022 during the third Test against England in Karachi.

He is the sixth Pakistani batter to reach 1,000 in a year, crossing the total when he reached 45 during an innings that ended on 54.

Despite Babar’s solid form, Pakistan are staring at a first-ever 3-0 series whitewash on home soil.

Babar will have one more game in which to add to his 1,009 in eight Tests when Pakistan take on New Zealand next week.

Pakistan is currently on day three of the final Test match taking place in Karachi, with them staring at their worst-ever series defeat on home soil.

Previous record-holders

England’s Joe Root — playing for the visitors in Karachi — tops the table for most runs in 2022, having scored 1,098 in 15 Tests.

Australian Usman Khawaja (1,079 in 10 Tests) and England’s Jonny Bairstow (1,061 in 10) are the other batters to have achieved the feat in Test cricket this year.

For Pakistan, Younis Khan achieved the feat twice — scoring 1,179 runs in 2006 and 1,064 in 2014.

Others to score 1,000 or more runs in a year are Mohammad Yousuf (1,788 in 2006), Inzamamul Haq (1,090 in 2000), Azhar Ali (1,198 in 2016) and Mohsin Khan (1,029 in 1982).

Yousuf’s aggregate is the most by any batter in a calendar year.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 19 Dec, 2022

Dire straits

Global economic conditions are not particularly healthy either, putting pressure on people’s pockets.
Bad air
19 Dec, 2022

Bad air

CLIMATE-related catastrophes can have devastating effects on lives and livelihoods, as this year’s ‘monster...
Ali Wazir’s incarceration
19 Dec, 2022

Ali Wazir’s incarceration

THE malice in the state’s violation of Ali Wazir’s right to due process is plain to see. The MNA for South...
Desperate times
18 Dec, 2022

Desperate times

AGAINST advice and defying all political logic, PTI chairman Imran Khan has pulled the trigger by announcing that ...
Deteriorating ties
Updated 18 Dec, 2022

Deteriorating ties

It must be clearly communicated to India that any threats hurled against Pakistan’s territorial integrity will not be tolerated.
Oil politics
18 Dec, 2022

Oil politics

VASTLY divergent views about the possibility of buying Russian petrochemicals from Foreign Minister Bilawal...