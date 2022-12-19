DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 19, 2022

Shares slide 330 points on continued political, economic uncertainty

Talqeen Zubairi Published December 19, 2022 Updated December 19, 2022 04:31pm
<p>A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. — Photo via PSX website</p>

A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. — Photo via PSX website

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) fell 330.66 points on Monday, with analysts citing political uncertainty following the PTI’s announcement of dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies later this week.

The benchmark KSE-100 index closed at 40,970.82 points, down 0.8 per cent. It reached an intraday low of 486.53 points at 12:17pm.

Head of Equity at Intermarket Securities Raza Jafri said the KSE-100 was weak on the back of continued political uncertainty and low foreign exchange reserves. “There is perhaps too much noise in politics, with the threatened dissolution of two provincial assemblies, and little to report on the pending assistance from Saudi Arabia,” he commented.

He said investor sentiment was expected to remain weak and trading activity thin until there was clarity.

Three other analysts who spoke to Dawn.com attributed the stock market’s decline to political uncertainty as well. First National Equities Limited Chief Executive Ali Malik said trading volumes were low because of both political and economic uncertainty.

“There are huge discounts but the trust factor is at its lowest and people are not investing. However, there is no panic in the market,” he said.

Aba Ali Habib Securities’ Salman Naqvi noted that a “huge political crisis” would be created if two provincial assemblies were dissolved. In addition, economic fundamentals were weak and the shortage of dollars persisted, he said.

“If the government succeeds in signing an agreement with another country for a bailout or conclusive talks are held with the IMF (International Monetary Fund), then the dollar [rate and supply] can be stabilised. Otherwise, the pressure will remain,” Naqvi added.

Meanwhile, Arif Habib Corporation’s Ahsan Mehanti said investor concerns over the outcome of the government’s talks with the IMF on the ninth review, global equity sell-off and a surge in Pakistan dollar bond yields had caused bearish activity at the KSE-100.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced on Saturday that his party’s governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would dissolve their assemblies on Dec 23 to pave the way for fresh elections.

The Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution, he had said in a video address with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan by his side.

The decision to dissolve assemblies was met with great objection from PML-N and PPP leaders — the main forces of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement government. Later, the PML-N had announced that it was ready to contest elections in case the PTI continued with its decision to dissolve the two assemblies.

Meanwhile, the country’s economic situation is deteriorating by the day.

Editorial: It seems the govt is happy playing the fiddle while the economy burns

The ninth review of a $7bn IMF programme is currently pending with remote talks being held between Fund officials and the government for the release of $1.18bn.

The talks, originally due in the last week of October, were rescheduled to Nov 3 and then kept on facing delays following gaps in estimates by the two sides.

Separately, the State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are in a critical condition, declining by $11bn during a year. In Dec 2021, the central bank’s reserves were $17.686bn which now stand at $6.7bn as of Dec 9.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 19 Dec, 2022

Dire straits

Global economic conditions are not particularly healthy either, putting pressure on people’s pockets.
Bad air
19 Dec, 2022

Bad air

CLIMATE-related catastrophes can have devastating effects on lives and livelihoods, as this year’s ‘monster...
Ali Wazir’s incarceration
19 Dec, 2022

Ali Wazir’s incarceration

THE malice in the state’s violation of Ali Wazir’s right to due process is plain to see. The MNA for South...
Desperate times
18 Dec, 2022

Desperate times

AGAINST advice and defying all political logic, PTI chairman Imran Khan has pulled the trigger by announcing that ...
Deteriorating ties
Updated 18 Dec, 2022

Deteriorating ties

It must be clearly communicated to India that any threats hurled against Pakistan’s territorial integrity will not be tolerated.
Oil politics
18 Dec, 2022

Oil politics

VASTLY divergent views about the possibility of buying Russian petrochemicals from Foreign Minister Bilawal...