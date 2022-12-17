DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 17, 2022

Ban urged on conversion of underage Dalit girls

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published December 17, 2022 Updated December 17, 2022 10:49am

MIRPURKHAS: An organisation calling itself ‘The Scheduled Caste Rights Commission of Sindh’ has demanded the government immediately impose a ban on conversion of underage Dalit girls and their forced marriage.

The organisation’s chairman Kanji Rano Bheel said at a seminar in Bheelabad here on Friday that incidents of excesses with non-Muslim community had increased and its minor girls were harassed on different pretexts and forced to change their religion, causing widespread fear among non-Muslim families.

He said the scheduled caste Hindu community was disappointed by the government and facing innumerable problems, which needed to be resolved on a priority basis.

He demanded the government immediately impose a ban on conversion of underage Dalit girls and bring people involved in their forced conversion and marriage to justice.

He called for abolition of minorities wings of political parties and urged the government to fix five per cent quota in jobs for the scheduled caste people and give them right to cast vote for any candidate of any other community of their choice.

He urged the government to stop releasing budget for repair of temples to the minority MNAs and MPAs claiming that most of them belonged to the upper caste Hindu community and they had little concern for the problems of scheduled caste communities. Hence, they embezzled the entire budget, he claimed.

He demanded the government allow admission in educational institutions to the children of Kolhi, Bheel, Jogi, Jindawara, Gurgula and Sami communities, and also fix five per cent quota in jobs for the scheduled caste people.

He said the scheduled caste community should not be called ‘minority’ and instead it be referred to as ‘non-Muslim’ because minority was an offensive term.

Jayram Das Meghwar, Rekha Kolhi, Gianchand, Jabal Gogi and others also spoke at the seminar.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reko Diq agreement
Updated 17 Dec, 2022

Reko Diq agreement

CAUGHT between a rock and a hard place, the government has made a choice in the $11bn dispute with regard to the ...
Border flare-up
17 Dec, 2022

Border flare-up

THE situation on the western border is presenting itself as a fresh security challenge for the state, as repeated...
Policing failures
17 Dec, 2022

Policing failures

THE blood of the innocent continues to flow in Karachi, where the police and Rangers seem to be giving muggers,...
A dark day
16 Dec, 2022

A dark day

Failure to implement the NAP in its true spirit and the lacklustre follow-up on reforms and institution-building is much to blame.
Deciphering Mr Khan
Updated 16 Dec, 2022

Deciphering Mr Khan

Figuring out Imran Khan’s politics has, of late, become very much like trying to read tea leaves.
Safer workplaces
16 Dec, 2022

Safer workplaces

The recent signing of the Pakistan Accord by signatories to the IAHS in the Textile and Garment Industry is a progressive step where workers’ well-being is concerned.