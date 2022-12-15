DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 15, 2022

Ukraine claims downing swarm of drones over Kyiv

AFP Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 08:01am
Rescuers and police experts examine remains of a drone following a strike on an administrative building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday (Dec 14). — AFP
Rescuers and police experts examine remains of a drone following a strike on an administrative building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday (Dec 14). — AFP

KYIV: Ukraine said on Wednesday it had shot down multiple Iranian-made drones launched at its capital by Russian troops in their latest attack on Kyiv.

Kremlin said there no would be no-let up in fighting over Christmas and the New Year while Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urged European leaders to back a court to try Russian officials.

Explosions rang out over a central neighbourhood in Kyiv in the early hours and eyewitnesses later saw law enforcement and emergency service workers inspecting metal fragments at a snow-covered impact site.

“The terrorists started this morning with 13 Shaheds,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, referring to the Iran-made weapons.

“All 13 were shot down,” he added, urging residents to heed air raid sirens.

Kyiv has been subjected to nearly ten months of air raid sirens and frequent aerial attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and tried to capture the capital.

But the attacks have increased since October when Russia began systematically targeting critical infrastructure in Ukraine in attacks that have disrupted electricity, water and heat to millions.

Ukrenergo, the national energy provider, said no energy infrastructure facilities were damaged in Wednesday’s drone attack, crediting Ukrainian air defences for their “brilliant” work.

Civilian ‘suffering’

Bridget Brink, the US ambassador in Ukraine, said on social media that Kyiv could continue to rely on Washington’s backing and that “more support is on the way”.

“It’s obvious that these attacks have just one aim: to increase the suffering of civilian population,” said Peter Stano, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop losses
15 Dec, 2022

Crop losses

This year’s deluge has compounded our agricultural woes and food insecurity.
Children at risk
15 Dec, 2022

Children at risk

HOW diseased must we be as a society that, four years after little Zainab Ansari’s gruesome ordeal galvanised the...
Typhoid cases
15 Dec, 2022

Typhoid cases

ISSUES of public health and quality of life are relegated to the margins in Pakistan. This is the primary reason why...
Default narrative
Updated 14 Dec, 2022

Default narrative

It is time political considerations stopped dictating economic policy.
Spurious drugs
14 Dec, 2022

Spurious drugs

THE rampant sale of fake or substandard medicines in Pakistan is literally a matter of life and death. This fact was...
Fitting put-down
14 Dec, 2022

Fitting put-down

THE symbolism in Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar being tasked with visiting the world’s...