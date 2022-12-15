Asma Shirazi’s book covering civil-military relations launched

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at the launch of the book Kahani Baray Ghar Ki by journalist and anchorperson Asma Shirazi on Wednesday observed that the political situation in the country remained the same as it was during the last four years of Imran Khan’s tenure because decisions were “seemingly made somewhere else”.

The book is a collection of pieces written by Asma Shirazi that were published in BBC Urdu. These hard-hitting and sarcastic pieces portray civil-military relations and how the state of governance in the country during 2018-22 was not acceptable by the media.

Organised by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), the book launch was participated by veteran journalists, civil society activists, writers and politicians at the National Press Club (NPC).

Almost all speakers acknowledged that the success of the book had dispelled the impression that the culture of reading books was declining in the country.

Veteran journalist Nasir Zaidi, who was awarded lashes by the martial law regime of Gen Ziaul Haq in the late 1970s, said a decline in reading signified that people were moving even further away from culture, literature as well as living history.

“I would request journalists and even politicians to pen down your knowledge and experience as these books will be the light at the end of the tunnel – because currently we are suffering from censorship and restrictions,” Mr Zaidi said.

Noted writer Kishwer Naheed praised Asma Shirazi for her journalistic record, saying, “she took a step ahead and out of the stereotypical roles fixed for women in media which were to cover food, education and so on.”

Ms Naheed said apart from knowledge over the subject, writers need to develop command over language as this was on the decline too.

“The language used by Asma shows that she has worked hard in mastering the Urdu language which makes her reading interesting and it keeps readers attached to the book,” she said.

Farhatullah Babar said the last four years had created landmark changes in the political arena of the country.

“Those who could not even be addressed directly are being called by their designation and names,” he said, adding that, “even those who were the dear ones have started to criticise the ones in the ‘bara ghar’.”

Other speakers included PFUJ President Afzal Butt as well as anchorpersons Saleem Safi and Hamid Mir.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2022