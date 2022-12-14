‘Everything to lose’ as France, Morocco duel for final berth

HUGO Lloris smirked on Tuesday when the question was put to him at a news conference in the auditorium fancifully called the virtual stadium, where live screenings of World Cup matches are held for those unable to attend those games at the venues.

France’s captain and custodian was asked whether his side, the holders looking to become the first side since Brazil to successfully defend the World Cup, had everything to lose while Morocco, their semi-final opponents, had nothing to lose ahead of their clash on Wednesday.

“I believe that both teams have something to lose,” said Lloris, the man who lifted the World Cup trophy four years ago under the Moscow rain.

“It is a World Cup semi-final, a unique opportunity for both the teams. It’s been a success already for Morocco [coming this far] but they don’t want to stop and be­come greater heroes for their country. As far as we are concerned, we want to put all our focus and concentration into his game so we don’t have any regrets in the end.”

The question came at a strange time given Morocco coach Walid Regragui had already laid down his side’s ambitions of winning the trophy an hour earlier in the same auditorium. Morocco have broken the glass ceiling for Africa at this World Cup, becoming the first side from the continent to come this far having knocked over sides like Spain and Portugal on their way. And in an impassioned news conference, Reg­ra­gui reiterated his side weren’t going to stop just here.

“I hope they [my players] are hungry … if they’re not, that’s a problem,” said Regragui, the bearded, bald-headed leader of Morocco’s dressing room. “Not everyone is lucky to play a semi-final at the World Cup. We have great team spirit and we’re ready to rewrite the record books [again]. I know we aren’t the favorites but we still want to go further.”

In 45 minutes, equal to one half of a football match, Regragui spoke about ‘Niyyah’ — intention — and also about Morocco being a generous nation; one that does not expect anything in return. The 47-year-old was born in France, the former colonisers of Morocco, before he embarked on his international career with the country where his parents were born. Now, as the coach of Morocco — a job he only got three months ago, he’s looking to upstage the country of his birth. “I am a dual nati­onal and it’s an honour and pleasure to face France,” he said. “But I’m the coach of Morocco and the aim is to beat the best team in the world.”

It’s a game that has echoes of cricket matches between England and Pakistan; the opportunity to emerge as the better side on the pitch than their past masters. Regragui, therefore, wants a result here; no matter how it comes against a side that’s technically more superior to his. “Everyone has their opinions on how football should be played,” he said. “We have ours … and sometimes it isn’t the best team that wins the match.”

The match at the Al Bayt Stadium, the Bedouin-tent shaped venue that hosted the opening game of the World Cup, will give Morocco a homely feeling. They’re riding a wave of support from the Arab and Muslim world and they will have raucous support from as many as 20,000 Moroccans who are due to fly in to watch the semi-final.

Regragui doesn’t hide from the fact that it will be a David v Goliath battle and is dem­anding his players to invoke their warrior spirit once again. “We aren’t satisfied by just reaching the semi-finals,” he said. “We are ready to give everything and pull off an upset. We’re foc­used. We have tremendous energy to drive us. And when you have the support of the crowd, you want to go further.”

Morocco will need every bit of energy on Wednesday against a versatile France side that has the patience and the poise to keep testing the ability of Regragui’s side to soak up incessant pressure.

“We have great respect for them,” said Lloris. “There is no coincidence that they’ve reached this far. They’ve beaten three European teams and it tells that they’re a quality side. We’re ready for the atmosphere that will welcome us inside the stadium and we’re ready to step up.”

In all their games, Morocco have shown intense concentration; an ability to hold out before hitting teams on lightning-quick counters. It’s a similar blueprint to France and their coach Didier Deschamps was asked on Tuesday whether he felt a similarity. “Okay, maybe,” deadpanned Deschamps, when asked that Morocco had shown that they were quick in transitions and counterattacks.”

Deschamps, though, said he expected France to have more of the ball on Wednesday but said his side needed to be creative in possession. “There is always the desire to have the ball, to create problems for the opponent and to score … it is a balance of power,” he said. “Morocco, though, is not giving up on having the ball but we will start the match to get it as much as possible. But having it for the sake of having it doesn’t interest me, you have to create danger.”

Danger is something Morocco have learnt to live with at the World Cup. Belgium’s golden generation was swept away. Spain, with their silky passing and movement, were outmuscled. Cristiano Ronaldo’s bid to win the World Cup with Portugal was ended. France offer a different test but Morocco’s believe that this hurdle too can be crossed.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2022