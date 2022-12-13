Naseem Shah out of final England Test due to shoulder niggle: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday ruled out teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah from the third and final England Test in Karachi due to a “niggle in the bowling shoulder”.

“The fast bowler will travel to Lahore where he will undergo a further assessment at the National High-Performance Centre before beginning rehabilitation,” reads a PCB press release issued today.

It said that the team management had not requested his replacement at the current stage.

It added that Pakistan and England will travel to Karachi on Wednesday afternoon.

Shah previously missed out on the Multan Test as well due to the shoulder niggle.

His absence is a further blow to Pakistan as pace spearheads Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are also out of the series due to a lingering knee problem and shoulder injury, respectively.

England have already won the series with victories in the Rawalpindi and Multan Tests, making the Karachi Test a dead game.