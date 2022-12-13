DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 13, 2022

Tajik president to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow on 2-day visit

Naveed Siddiqui Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 11:31am
<p>President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon speaks during his meeting with Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto (not pictured) in Helsinki on October 24, 2012. — Reuters/File</p>

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon speaks during his meeting with Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto (not pictured) in Helsinki on October 24, 2012. — Reuters/File

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will be arriving in Pakistan on December 14 (tomorrow) on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

During Rahmon’s visit, the two sides will exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas and were expected to sign multiple bilateral agreements and memoranda or understanding, the statement said.

Among the pacts likely to be signed is a transit trade agreement that was approved by the cabinet on the recommendation of the commerce ministry last week.

The FO said the Tajik president’s visit to Pakistan was expected to “impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership”.

“Pakistan and Tajikistan are brotherly countries linked through longstanding historical, cultural and religious bonds. These ties are marked by mutual respect and exceptional cordiality.

“The two countries have [a] commonality of views on various regional and international issues,” the statement added.

The FO also highlighted that being Pakistan’s closest neighbour in central Asia, separated only by the narrow Wakhan corridor, Tajikistan was an “important partner of Pakistan in Central Asia”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hope786
Dec 13, 2022 12:17pm
Welcome. So he ditched India for Pakistan, what a guy.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Dec 13, 2022 12:21pm
Imran Niazi ensured that MBS will not visit Pakistan as he did when Chinese president cancelled his visit - this is how he serves Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Alexa
Dec 13, 2022 12:22pm
Chinese investments account for more than three-quarters of Tajik's total Foreign Direct Investment. Fellow sufferers. That said, Tajik could make a decent progress next year unless they get their business mired in defaulting Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Good things

Good things

Arifa Noor
The podcast ‘Empire’ is a walk through a historical era with detours and a pace that’s slow or brisk.

Editorial

Chaman clash
13 Dec, 2022

Chaman clash

If Afghan Taliban want the world to grant them legitimacy, they should be able to fulfil the duties of a responsible govt.
Imran’s dilemma
13 Dec, 2022

Imran’s dilemma

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan needs to give it a rest. His expectation from the armed forces that they should be...
Sticks and stones
13 Dec, 2022

Sticks and stones

AN old English rhyme teaches children, at a very early age, to shrug aside insults and not make too much of mere...
Saarc’s future
Updated 12 Dec, 2022

Saarc’s future

Saarc members, particularly Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, can also make a greater effort to help revive the bloc.
Failing confidence
12 Dec, 2022

Failing confidence

THE results of a recent business confidence survey conducted by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and...
Child trafficking
12 Dec, 2022

Child trafficking

WHAT does it say about our child protection laws and other relevant legislation when a 14-year-old girl is abducted...