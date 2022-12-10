DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 10, 2022

UK sanctions controversial Sindh cleric

Atika Rehman Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 09:39am

LONDON: A controversial pir from Sindh was placed on the British government’s sanctions list on Friday, making Pakistan one of 11 countries where rights violators will be punished.

In a comment to Dawn, the British High Commission said: “The UK takes freedom of religion or belief very seriously and is committed to protecting minorities around the world. The new package of sanctions targets those violating fundamental freedoms. This includes Mian Abdul Haq, a cleric of the Bharchundi Sharif shrine in Ghotki, Sindh, who is responsible for forced marriages and forced religious conversions of non-Muslims and minors. This sanctions package does not include any other Pakistani national.”

The sanctions effectively mean that designated individuals will be unable to do any business or undertake economic activity with UK citizens or businesses, and that they will be denied entry to the UK.

The pir, popularly known as Mian Mithu, is notorious in upper Sindh for his alleged involvement in the forced conversion and marriages of minor Hindu girls. He has denied the allegations on several occasions and even claimed to have promoted religious harmony in Sindh.

Mr Mithu came in the spotlight after he allegedly converted a Hindu girl, Rinkle Kumari, who was later renamed Faryal, to Islam in February 2012, before her marriage to a local Muslim, Naveed Shah.

The conversion, Mian Mithu had claimed, was not forced. He found himself in the news yet again in September this year.

He made headlines when he reportedly led a large number of people who took to the streets in protest against an alleged incident of blasphemy.

In 2008, the pir won a National As­­s­e­mbly seat on a PPP ticket, but the party denied him a ticket in 2012.

In 2015, Imran Khan attempted to invite him into the party fold but was forced to disassociate himself with the cleric after protests from the Hindu community.

In 2021, activists on Twitter called out the PTI government after Mian Mithu was invited by the Council of Islamic Ideology to deliberate on legislation around forced conversion.

Clerics expressed reservations on a draft bill, and a parliamentary panel ultimately rejected the bill despite protest from minority lawmakers.

The cleric is one of 30 individuals who have been sanctioned in total. Of these, 18, including Mr Mithu, have been targeted for “violations and abuses of human rights”.

Meanwhile, sources in the Pakistan government expressed dismay over Pakistan’s name being tarnished because of this individual.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Declining reserves
Updated 10 Dec, 2022

Declining reserves

Instead of challenging the IMF for telling us to put our house in order, we must take a hard look at our situation.
PM vindicated
10 Dec, 2022

PM vindicated

THAT the Mail on Sunday has retracted and issued an apology for allegations in a defamatory article against Shehbaz...
Human Rights Day
10 Dec, 2022

Human Rights Day

AS we mark World Human Rights Day today, Dec 10, it is worth asking whether much has changed over the year past....
Breaking the deadlock
09 Dec, 2022

Breaking the deadlock

It is time for PDM and PTI to show flexibility and realise that the future of over 240m people is at stake.
A targeted killing
09 Dec, 2022

A targeted killing

IF there were any doubts about a sinister, transnational plot to kill journalist Arshad Sharif, the 592-page report...
Dog-bite epidemic
09 Dec, 2022

Dog-bite epidemic

AN exploding population of stray canines has fuelled a dog-bite epidemic in Sindh, with the provincial health...