New Karachi administrator orders immediate repair of 28 roads

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2022

KARACHI: Newly appointed Administrator Dr Syed Saif ur Rahman on Friday said that parking of automobiles and motorcycles would be free at the parking sites which were not yet auctioned, and prohibited the officers of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation from charging fee at such sites.

He gave this instruction while chairing a meeting of departmental heads of the city’s municipal administration after assuming his office.

The administrator said that immediate repair of 28 major roads of Karachi would be started and street lights would also be fixed on these roads in the first phase.

He directed the director general of parks not to keep a single plant in the KMC nurseries and plant them on required places as soon as possible.

The administrator also directed senior director anti-encroachment to continue action against encroachments and clear footpaths and public places.

Dr Rahman said that the parking sites at Karachi Zoo, Safari Park and KMC parks being run by its employees were going to be closed and would be auctioned.

He directed the estate department head to increase the rent of the KMC shops within a week as the public opinion had already been taken in this regard so there should be no delay.

“Departments should meet their targets in any case and submit a detailed report by the next week,” he added.

He also passed directives to computerise the record of the land department and Orangi Town Pilot Project to avoid any room for any kind of error.

“My doors are open to all officers and citizens who are willing to do well for the city,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2022

