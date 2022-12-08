DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 08, 2022

England recall Wood, Pope retains keeper’s gloves for Multan test

Reuters Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 02:17pm
<p>A file photo of England pacer Mark Wood. — Picture via Twitter</p>

A file photo of England pacer Mark Wood. — Picture via Twitter

England have replaced injured all-rounder Liam Livingstone with fast bowler Mark Wood in the only change to their squad for the second test against Pakistan, with Ollie Pope retaining the wicketkeeper’s gloves.

Livingstone has returned home after sustaining a knee injury in his debut test in Rawalpindi, where England pulled off a remarkable 74-run victory for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Wood missed the first test as he continued his recovery from a hip injury.

Ben Foakes, who missed the opener with illness, is now fully fit but England skipper Ben Stokes confirmed that Pope, who made 108 in the first innings in Rawalpindi, will continue behind the wicket because of his superior batting.

“I’ll still keep saying that he (Foakes) is the best keeper in the world,” Stokes said on the eve of the match, which begins on Friday.

“It must sound silly to not be picking him but you got to see the conditions we face here. Pakistan is a very hard place to come and win.

“Adding Mark Wood into the side gives us the best opportunity to take 20 wickets.

“That’s what we came here to do. We came here to try and win the game of cricket and not be conservative […],” he added.

Off-spinner Will Jacks, who claimed six wickets on his test debut in Rawalpindi, was also retained.

England would conclude their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005 with a match in Karachi.

Team England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Worsening hunger
Updated 08 Dec, 2022

Worsening hunger

THAT the dollar liquidity crunch has started hurting the import of essential items such as vegetables and raw...
Bannu beheading
Updated 08 Dec, 2022

Bannu beheading

The state must take up the cudgels and neutralise barbarism before it spreads.
Smog misery
08 Dec, 2022

Smog misery

IF 2022 has taught us anything, it is that generations of reckless disregard for Mother Nature has accrued very ...
Disquiet on the western front
Updated 07 Dec, 2022

Disquiet on the western front

IT is very difficult for Pakistan to be delinked from Afghanistan, because of reasons of geography and history.
Fuel from Russia
07 Dec, 2022

Fuel from Russia

THE apparent headway made with Russia for the purchase of its crude oil, petrol and diesel at discounted prices is a...
More women SHOs
07 Dec, 2022

More women SHOs

IT is encouraging to see more employment avenues opening up for women in Pakistan, with an increasing number of...