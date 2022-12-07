DAWN.COM Logo

ECP was never opposed to use of EVMs as ‘widely propagated’: CEC Raja

Dawn.com Published December 7, 2022 Updated December 7, 2022 02:52pm
Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja addresses a ceremony in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja on Wednesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) faced “unwarranted criticism” for allegedly opposing the use of electronic voting machines and balloting rights for overseas Pakistanis, saying the electoral watchdog was never opposed to them as was “widely propagated”.

The remarks from the ECP chief comes in reference to the criticism from the PTI, particularly its chief Imran Khan, who has on multiple occasions called out the commission on various occasions for allegedly scuttling the introduction of EVMs in support of his political rivals — a claim it denies.

“I challenge all critics to show one instance where the ECP opposed electronic voting machines or voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, but there should be a procedure,” he said during his address in Islamabad, while insisting one should avoid raising slogans in favour of EVMs without considering the overall mechanism that would eventually make the entire election process “suspicious”.

He said local government elections in Punjab will take place in the last week of April. “We are conducting de-limitations again and the provincial government has been asked to ensure polls are held by the stipulated time.”

Raja said the ECP had already informed the Punjab government that the commission would make use of previous laws under Article 283 of the Constitution, if the administration attempted to again amend the local government law.

He underlined that the commission was in support of the use of technology in elections, saying, however, it must be backed by all stakeholders.

He elaborated that by-elections on 17 National Assembly seats and 34 Punjab Assembly elections were held in 2020-21 and 2021-22. “Of them, 35 by-polls were won by then opposition and 16 by the government, which proves the transparency of the electoral process,” he added.

The ECP chief blamed the Punjab government for delay in LG polls due to repeated changes in laws. “We need at least three to four months for delimitations.”

Raja said the ECP was also not provided funds at the time of [by-elections], adding some funds were released later while many of them were still in the pipeline.

He emphasised that the local government polls held the utmost importance in the country.

He said the federal government had been conveyed that the ECP needed seven to eight months for delimitations. “We are confident once the census is completed to the core, we will be ready to hold general elections.”

Comments (20)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Dec 07, 2022 01:50pm
He said the federal government had been conveyed that the ECP needed seven to eight months for delimitations. “We are confident once the census is completed to the core, we will be ready to hold general elections.” Lying again, constitution says ECP must be ready to hold elections in 60 days. Not 7-8 months.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Dec 07, 2022 01:51pm
Were you sleep at the wheels for last 8 months. Stop lying.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 07, 2022 01:52pm
I am a responsible voter and would not accept my vote being misappropriated or hacked by cyber-miscreants to the political thieves. And, EVMs have not yet been approved even in the US, after their hacking easily by the Russians.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Dec 07, 2022 02:00pm
What a Joke !!!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
ABKhan
Dec 07, 2022 02:01pm
Yeah it must be my milkman, who went to Supreme court and gave a speech against the usage of EVMs.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Dec 07, 2022 02:06pm
is he lying again? Look at his face
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Dec 07, 2022 02:06pm
It’s like saying the security of a persons house should be done with all stakeholders involved (including the burglars as well) - these guys think the world are stupid!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakman
Dec 07, 2022 02:07pm
Yes and you expect us to believe that. Why the bias towards PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
AK
Dec 07, 2022 02:10pm
Is this some sort of a joke?
Reply Recommend 0
imran
Dec 07, 2022 02:11pm
Yes you never did say that
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Dec 07, 2022 02:13pm
Oh poor chap. So Imran Khan is telling lies again. Are you sure there isn't another heavenly signal that is influencing you?
Reply Recommend 0
Latif Khan
Dec 07, 2022 02:18pm
What is that a big tail. Allot 20 seats to Overseas Pakistani based on their numbers in each country or a particular zone and let the national parties,put their candidates in each specified zone. Those elected must be told to come and join Assembly sessions atleast twice per year..
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Dec 07, 2022 02:19pm
Unless full safety & tamper proof protocols aren't put in place, rushed implementation of EVM's can result in wide scale rigging & that was the main issue. Imran Khan wanted to utilize this shortcoming that would've arisen due to rushed and enforced agenda. Having not achieved what he wanted, as always, Imran Khan made everything controversial. That was his modus operandi in every matter. Clearly, now things are shaping up and people have become aware of Imran's tactics. Truth will now prevail.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 07, 2022 02:20pm
Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja on Wednesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) faced “unwarranted criticism” for allegedly opposing the use of electronic voting machines and balloting rights for overseas Pakistanis, saying the electoral watchdog was never opposed to them as was “widely propagated”. What a liar. He is the one who said it was not possible, time was too short etc. He was waiting for regime change and now he comes to speak, his fibs. Remove this man.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Dec 07, 2022 02:20pm
If you say its day in the afternoon, I'll consider it midnight
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 07, 2022 02:22pm
He is servant of nawaz sharif. Should be in jail with him.
Reply Recommend 0
Daily Reader
Dec 07, 2022 02:31pm
With Pakistan Chequered Past. We all know who pulls strings
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Dec 07, 2022 02:39pm
New mood ?
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Dec 07, 2022 02:42pm
ECP sadly is a compromised entity and is being used a tool of political repression against PTI. The abuse of expats by PDM continues and ECP plays a key part in curtailing voting rights. This claim by ECP is nothing but a bunch of lies. Very sad situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Dec 07, 2022 02:48pm
He is the liar of the highest order.
Reply Recommend 0

