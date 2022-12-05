‘Warrior’ Arshad Nadeem undergoes elbow surgery in London

ARSHAD Nadeem, whose record-breaking throw in the javelin final of the latest Commonwealth Games brought Pakistan’s first track and field medal in 56 years, underwent elbow surgery in London on Sunday.

The surgery was performed by Dr Ali Sher Bajwa, who said in a video message that he was confident about Mr Nadeem’s full recovery, according to a Geo News report.

Mr Nadeem, who was one of Pakistan’s leading hopes for a medal going into the Games held in July-August, had two injuries but was now recovering well, Dr Bajwa said.

“I’m happy and satisfied that our goal behind the surgery was achieved. We also used state-of-the-art facilities for the surgery,” Dr Bajwa said, adding that the 25-year-old javelin thrower from Mian Channu had proved to be a “warrior and a champion”.

Mr Nadeem is set to spend a week of rehabilitation with Dr Bajwa and his team before returning home, where he will spend the rest of the recovery period under his coach Salman Butt’s guidance.

Mr Nadeem’s monster 90.18-metre throw brought Pakistan’s first athletics medal at the Games since 1966 and a first javelin gold for the country, bettering Mohammad Nawaz’s silver at the inaugural edition of the quadrennial multi-sport spectacle in 1954 and Jalal Khan’s second-place finish in 1958.

Without a coach and with a heavily taped throwing elbow due to an injury, odds were against Mr Nadeem for the event. However, he was resilient and resolute in his aim to bring his country glory.

Mr Nadeem came on top in the Aug 8 match that included world champion Anderson Peters, former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott and former Commonwealth and world champion Julius Yego.

He became the second Pakistani to win a gold medal at the Games after Nooh Dasagir Butt triumphed in the +105kg weightlifting competition on Aug 4. Shah Hussain won a bronze in judo the same day.

People were ecstatic over Mr Nadeem’s win on Twitter. Cricket captain Babar Azam was one of his many supporters and wrote, “Jism toota howa tha per himmat Himalaya se bhi buland thi [His body may have been injured, but his courage was greater than the Himalayas].”

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2022