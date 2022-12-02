DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 02, 2022

‘Procurement’ rules hurdle to quality projects: Senate panel

Khaleeq Kiani Published December 2, 2022 Updated December 2, 2022 08:56am

ISLAMABAD: Amid an eight-month delay to the Mohmand Dam completion because of flood damages, the Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development on Thursday sought an end to public procurement rules to ensure ‘quality projects in the country instead of low-cost projects.

Presided over by Senator Atta ur Rehman, the Senate panel was informed that over $1.5 billion worth of Mohmand Dam’s structure had been damaged by recent floods, resulting in a project delay of about eight months. Officials of the Planning Division said both tunnels of the dam were marred by land sliding and some other under-construction parts of the project also got damaged.

The meeting was informed that the prime minister had appointed a five-member fact-finding committee to probe the losses to the dam. The committee comprised local and international experts in relevant fields. The team had already visited the project and would soon be submitting a report to the prime minister.

The committee was informed that once completed the dam will help regulate floods, thus mitigating the risk of flooding in low-lying areas in Charsadda, Peshawar and Nowshera districts.

During a briefing on amendments to Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, the committee was informed that rules would ensure maximum transparency and efficiency as PPRA had been continually trying to remove all unnecessary hurdles in the way of development projects.

The committee was along with the lowest bid, the new rules also required standards to be the key determining factor for the award of new contracts for development projects.

The members of the committee stressed the need for doing away with PPRA rules as the country needed quality projects instead of low-cost projects.

The committee unanimously agreed to the proposal and recommended that a meeting with the prime minister should be arranged so that further transparency and improvements are introduced in awarding contracts for various development projects.

During discussions on foreign aid for flood relief activities, the Planning Com­mission officials denied that the IMF expressed reservations about estimates of flood losses in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wayward ideology
02 Dec, 2022

Wayward ideology

Anyone who claims his legacy for themselves should not treat his words so whimsically.
Progressive stance
02 Dec, 2022

Progressive stance

THE timing of two encouraging developments in the fight against domestic violence in Pakistan could not have been...
China Covid protests
02 Dec, 2022

China Covid protests

PUBLIC protests are rare in China where the People’s Republic maintains order through a strict authoritarian code...
Punjab crisis
01 Dec, 2022

Punjab crisis

ADMINISTRATIVE chaos has ruled Punjab ever since the ouster of the PTI government in April, deepening the...
Quetta attack
01 Dec, 2022

Quetta attack

It would be foolishness of the highest order were the authorities to ignore the emerging threat.
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2022

World AIDS Day

AS countries mark World AIDS Day on Dec 1, a timely report from Unicef has renewed concerns about the severe...