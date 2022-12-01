DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 01, 2022

Under-pressure Belgium not in ‘crisis mode’, says Castagne

Agencies Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 11:12am
Belgium's defender Timothy Castagne reacts as he attends a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha on Wednesday on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Croatia and Belgium. — Reuters
Belgium's defender Timothy Castagne reacts as he attends a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha on Wednesday on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Croatia and Belgium. — Reuters

DOHA: Belgium are not in “crisis mode” ahead of their crucial World Cup Group ‘F’ match against Croatia despite rumours of infighting and division in the squad, full-back Timothy Castagne said on Wednesday.

The world’s second-ranked side have to win at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Thursday to be sure of reaching the last 16 after a surprising 2-0 loss to Morocco.

Belgium have reached at least the quarter-finals at each of the past four major tournaments but have struggled in Qatar, labouring to a 1-0 win over Canada in their opener.

However, Leicester defender Castagne said spirits in the camp were high.

“Our confidence isn’t as low as people think,” he said. “We know that we have our destiny in our own hands. It’s true we didn’t play so well in the first two matches but we’re not in crisis mode like some people are saying in the press.”

Belgium will have to push for the win as a draw would leave them needing Morocco to lose heavily to Canada in order for the Belgians to go through.

Kevin De Bruyne said before the Morocco game that Belgium were “too old” to win the tournament.

Seven of Belgium’s starting XI against Morocco are in their 30s, while 10 of the 14 players who featured in the 2018 semi-final loss to eventual winners France are still in the squad.

Players held clear-the-air talks for over an hour after the def­eat by the north African team.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had already hit out at “invented stories” about the Belgian players and coach Roberto Martinez criticised “fake news” on Wednesday.

“Some people are quite happy to jump on fake news, which is quite astonishing,” said the Span­iard. “This generation is the golden generation of Belgian football, there is no doubt,” said Martinez.

“They got a bronze medal at the 2018 World Cup and kept the national team at the top of the world rankings for four years.... Leaving a legacy goes a lot further than winning a tournament.”

Meanwhile, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said his team “will not be fooled” by reports of infighting in the Belgium camp ahead of the teams’ winner-takes-all World Cup clash.

“We must not relax, me also. He (Martinez) is a great coach and will know how to hurt Croatia,” Dalic told a pre-match press conference. “We will not be fooled by media stories and rumours. We are expecting the best from Belgium, a great team with excellent players.”

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 01, 2022 11:40am
Solid and tangible actions speak much louder and clearer than hollow and empty words.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punjab crisis
01 Dec, 2022

Punjab crisis

ADMINISTRATIVE chaos has ruled Punjab ever since the ouster of the PTI government in April, deepening the...
Quetta attack
01 Dec, 2022

Quetta attack

It would be foolishness of the highest order were the authorities to ignore the emerging threat.
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2022

World AIDS Day

AS countries mark World AIDS Day on Dec 1, a timely report from Unicef has renewed concerns about the severe...
A call for bloodshed
30 Nov, 2022

A call for bloodshed

The state has wasted precious time by not consolidating its success in pushing TTP out of its strongholds in the north.
Missing childhoods
30 Nov, 2022

Missing childhoods

THE fact is that despite some legal efforts to end the curse of child marriage taking place in Pakistan under the...
Unemployment concerns
30 Nov, 2022

Unemployment concerns

THE ILO finding that labour market recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, as in many other...