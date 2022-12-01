DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 01, 2022

Ahsan loses to Chadha in SAARC Snooker Championship semi-final

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 10:38am

KARACHI: The decline of former world champion Ahsan Ramzan continued as he fell prey to Indian Ishpreet Singh Chadha 4-6 in the semi-final of the second SAARC Snooker Championship in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Chadha, who sent Babar Masih packing 5-1 in the quarter-final, won the encounter 85-34, 78-39, 8-72, 54-69, 75-8, 0-84, 75-5, 84-0, 37-86, 84-0 won the encounter 85-34, 78-39, 8-72, 54-69, 75-8, 0-84, 75-5, 84-0, 37-86, 84-0 to set an all-Indian final with Birjesh Damani.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Dummy
Dec 01, 2022 10:58am
Great win! Bring it on!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 01, 2022 11:29am
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punjab crisis
01 Dec, 2022

Punjab crisis

ADMINISTRATIVE chaos has ruled Punjab ever since the ouster of the PTI government in April, deepening the...
Quetta attack
01 Dec, 2022

Quetta attack

It would be foolishness of the highest order were the authorities to ignore the emerging threat.
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2022

World AIDS Day

AS countries mark World AIDS Day on Dec 1, a timely report from Unicef has renewed concerns about the severe...
A call for bloodshed
30 Nov, 2022

A call for bloodshed

The state has wasted precious time by not consolidating its success in pushing TTP out of its strongholds in the north.
Missing childhoods
30 Nov, 2022

Missing childhoods

THE fact is that despite some legal efforts to end the curse of child marriage taking place in Pakistan under the...
Unemployment concerns
30 Nov, 2022

Unemployment concerns

THE ILO finding that labour market recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, as in many other...