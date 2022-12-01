Ahsan loses to Chadha in SAARC Snooker Championship semi-final

KARACHI: The decline of former world champion Ahsan Ramzan continued as he fell prey to Indian Ishpreet Singh Chadha 4-6 in the semi-final of the second SAARC Snooker Championship in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Chadha, who sent Babar Masih packing 5-1 in the quarter-final, won the encounter 85-34, 78-39, 8-72, 54-69, 75-8, 0-84, 75-5, 84-0, 37-86, 84-0 to set an all-Indian final with Birjesh Damani.

