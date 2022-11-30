DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 30, 2022

Imran will be welcomed with ‘tomatoes and eggs’ if he tries to conquer Sindh: Sharjeel

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 07:16am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that if [PTI chairman] Imran Khan tried to conquer Sindh, he would be welcomed with tomatoes and eggs.

He said it was PPP whose leaders sacrificed their lives for the sake of democracy and it was the party’s leadership that had spearheaded a struggled for the restoration of democracy in the country.

Mr Memon was addressing a big gathering of party workers in his constituency of Tandojam held on the eve of the party’s 55th founding day.

He said PPP leaders were assassinated because they always talked about making Pakistan and the Pakistani nation strong. He said that he took pride in being called ‘Jiyala’.

He said PPP had a rich history of leadership that could not be matched by anyone, adding that it was the same leadership which had made Pakistan a nuclear power.

He said Z.A. Bhutto was the architect of the nuclear programme and he also gave awakening to the masses. He said the executed prime minister had given Pakistan a Constitution as well as health facilities and peasant-friendly policies.

The minister recalled that Benazir Bhutto introduced missile technology in the country and she did all those works which had never been witnessed in Pakistan’s history. He said that First Women Bank, women police station, basic health facilities and basic education initiatives were some of the great jobs done by Benazir Bhutto.

He said former president Asif Ali Zardari introduced Benazir Income Support Programme to alleviate poverty, ensured rights for Balochistan province and empowered parliament.

Mr Memon said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari extricated the country out of crises after what Imran Khan and his coterie did to the country.

He said Mr Khan should face the same fate which he had done to his opponents, who faced trial and tribulations.

MPA Imdad Pitafi, Rawal Sharjeel Memon and Javed Nayab Leghari also spoke.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A call for bloodshed
30 Nov, 2022

A call for bloodshed

The state has wasted precious time by not consolidating its success in pushing TTP out of its strongholds in the north.
Missing childhoods
30 Nov, 2022

Missing childhoods

THE fact is that despite some legal efforts to end the curse of child marriage taking place in Pakistan under the...
Unemployment concerns
30 Nov, 2022

Unemployment concerns

THE ILO finding that labour market recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, as in many other...
Back to politics
Updated 29 Nov, 2022

Back to politics

PDM and PTI must realise that neither will get what they want if they keep fighting bitterly at every turn.
Election delay
29 Nov, 2022

Election delay

OF recent, leaders from the ruling PML-N have been dropping hints about a possible delay in general elections after...
Sugar woes
29 Nov, 2022

Sugar woes

IT’S that time of year again when cane growers get anxious over the delay in the commencement of the new sugar...