Imran will be welcomed with ‘tomatoes and eggs’ if he tries to conquer Sindh: Sharjeel

HYDERABAD: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that if [PTI chairman] Imran Khan tried to conquer Sindh, he would be welcomed with tomatoes and eggs.

He said it was PPP whose leaders sacrificed their lives for the sake of democracy and it was the party’s leadership that had spearheaded a struggled for the restoration of democracy in the country.

Mr Memon was addressing a big gathering of party workers in his constituency of Tandojam held on the eve of the party’s 55th founding day.

He said PPP leaders were assassinated because they always talked about making Pakistan and the Pakistani nation strong. He said that he took pride in being called ‘Jiyala’.

He said PPP had a rich history of leadership that could not be matched by anyone, adding that it was the same leadership which had made Pakistan a nuclear power.

He said Z.A. Bhutto was the architect of the nuclear programme and he also gave awakening to the masses. He said the executed prime minister had given Pakistan a Constitution as well as health facilities and peasant-friendly policies.

The minister recalled that Benazir Bhutto introduced missile technology in the country and she did all those works which had never been witnessed in Pakistan’s history. He said that First Women Bank, women police station, basic health facilities and basic education initiatives were some of the great jobs done by Benazir Bhutto.

He said former president Asif Ali Zardari introduced Benazir Income Support Programme to alleviate poverty, ensured rights for Balochistan province and empowered parliament.

Mr Memon said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari extricated the country out of crises after what Imran Khan and his coterie did to the country.

He said Mr Khan should face the same fate which he had done to his opponents, who faced trial and tribulations.

MPA Imdad Pitafi, Rawal Sharjeel Memon and Javed Nayab Leghari also spoke.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2022