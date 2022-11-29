DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 29, 2022

Precocious Naseem Shah still eager to learn from legend James Anderson

AFP Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 04:42pm
<p>A file photo of pace bowler Naseem Shah. — Naseem Shah Twitter</p>

A file photo of pace bowler Naseem Shah. — Naseem Shah Twitter

When England pace bowler James Anderson made his entry into Test cricket in 2003, Pakistan’s Naseem Shah was barely three months old.

On Thursday they will be spearheading their respective team’s pace attacks in Rawalpindi with England playing their first Test on Pakistan soil for 17 years.

The precocious Shah, 19, showered praise Tuesday on Anderson, saying he hopes to learn from the 40-year-old veteran.

“He is a legend,” said Shah after training at Rawalpindi Stadium.

“I have learned from him and will [continue to] learn from him.”

Shah has made rapid progress since his Test debut in Australia in 2019.

That year he also became the youngest fast bowler to take five wickets in a Test — against Sri Lanka in Karachi at the age of just 16 years and 307 days.

Two months later he became the youngest to a Test hat trick, against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Despite his own record, Shah is full of admiration for Anderson, whose 667 Test wickets are eclipsed only by Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australian Shane Warne (708).

‘Knows everything’

“I think it is a big achievement for him that he is still playing and is very fit … that shows how much hard work he has been doing,” he said.

“He knows everything about bowling, having played everywhere in the world, so he is one of the best.”

Shah relishes the challenge of leading Pakistan’s pace attack in the absence of his illustrious new ball partner Shaheen Shah Afridi, who will miss the series with a knee injury.

“Shaheen was also injured in Sri Lanka [in July] so even then I took responsibility and I am again ready for that,” said Naseem.

“When your best bowler gets injured it makes a big difference, so we have to take that responsibility, use the new ball well.”

Besides Shah, Pakistan have three uncapped pace bowlers in Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Junior and Mohammad Ali.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Back to politics
Updated 29 Nov, 2022

Back to politics

PDM and PTI must realise that neither will get what they want if they keep fighting bitterly at every turn.
Election delay
29 Nov, 2022

Election delay

OF recent, leaders from the ruling PML-N have been dropping hints about a possible delay in general elections after...
Sugar woes
29 Nov, 2022

Sugar woes

IT’S that time of year again when cane growers get anxious over the delay in the commencement of the new sugar...
1971 in retrospect
Updated 28 Nov, 2022

1971 in retrospect

The point of no return came when the military launched Operation Searchlight in March 1971.
Gender-based violence
28 Nov, 2022

Gender-based violence

IT is a war without boundaries and seemingly without end. A UN report on femicide released on Nov 25, the...
Battle against dacoits
28 Nov, 2022

Battle against dacoits

THE Punjab police is clearly fighting a formidable, and so far losing, battle against the criminal gangs based in ...