DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 27, 2022

FIA again arrests Senator Swati for ‘highly obnoxious’ tweets against military officials

Shakeel Qarar Published November 27, 2022 Updated November 27, 2022 11:48am
<p>This image shows Senator Azam Swati being arrested on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

This image shows Senator Azam Swati being arrested on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) early Sunday morning arrested PTI Senator Azam Swati — the second time in less than two months — over strongly worded tweets against senior military officials.

He was previously arrested by the FIA in October for a controversial tweet thought to be against the armed forces.

Since he was released on bail, the senator has maintained that he was allegedly tortured in custody and has demanded the removal of two military officials, one of whom he used foul language against in his tweet yesterday.

A first information (FIR) report was registered by the FIA on the complaint of the state through Islamabad Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) Technical Assistant Aneesur Rehman.

The complaint was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (Peca) which deals with offences against dignity of a person as well as Sections 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier from his duty),500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (defamation and printing of content deemed defamatory), Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, Swati and three other Twitter accounts — @Wolf1Ak, @HaqeeqatTV_20 and @Azaadi99 — “with malafide intentions and ulterior motives, started [a] highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets […] against state institutions” and senior government functionaries, including outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

It said that on Nov 26, Swati shared a tweet wherein he stated that he would go after a senior military official at every forum. It went on to say that on Nov 19, @Azaadi99 shared a tweet in which held generals responsible for the country’s destruction to which Swati replied with “thank you”.

Further, @Wolf1Ak on Nov 24 stated that “tabdeeli” had to begin by clearing the filth of the “corrupt generals” from the institution, to which Swati again replied with “thank you”.

The complaint said that on Nov 24 @HaqeeqatTV_20 tweeted about a word for those on their way out to which the senator responded with strong language.

The FIR said that such “intimidating tweets of blaming and naming” were a “mischievous act of subversion to create a rift between personnel of armed forces to harm the state of Pakistan”.

The FIR said that through the offensive tweets as well as the comments on instigating tweets, the accused attempted to seduce army personnel from their allegiance from their duties as subordinates,“ adding that this was a “calculated and repeated attempt” by Swati.

The FIR noted that a similar complaint had been filed against the senator in the past, adding that Swati attempted to “provoke” the general public and personnel of armed forces by trying to create “a feeling of ill-will among the pillars of the state”.

Swati “violated the privacy and intimated by using false information” which was likely to incite any officer, soldier, sailor or airman to mutiny or otherwise disregard or fail in his duty, the FIR said, adding that the remarks were also likely to cause “fear or alarm” in the public.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari posted a video of Swati just moments before he was taken into custody. In it, he said a magistrate had come, he provided him with a warrant, which he found respectful.

“As soon as I delivered my speech yesterday, I came straight home. I am not one to run away. I’m not going to KPK.

In the PTI power show last night, Swati delivered a fiery speech in which he again mentioned his alleged torture while asking a series of pointed questions from COAS Bajwa.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has also on several occasions decried Swati’s “custodial torture” in press conferences and various television interviews.

“This is why we have come out,” Swati said in today’s video. “For the rule of law and against oppression.”

He pointed at the officials there for taking him into custody and claimed that they get their orders directly from the military establishment.

He urged fellow senators and lawyers to get out of their homes. “I am telling the all the country’s women that I am fighting your war so that they never again strip a senator, a 74-year-old man — or any Pakistani citizen — outside of the law,” he said.

The senator also said that since they brought him a warrant, he was voluntarily surrendering before them.

He, however, decried “torture, getting [physical] remand and again torture, and on top of that stripping”. “This is no way [to treat anyone].”

Swati and party senators have also held a series of protest marches outside the Supreme Court, demanding justice.

PTI leaders condemn arrest

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he was “shocked and appalled at how rapidly we are descending into not just a banana republic but a fascist state”.

“How can anyone not understand the pain and suffering Senator Swati underwent with custodial torture, and blackmailing video of him and his conservative wife sent to his family?” he asked.

“His justifiable anger and frustration at the injustice meted out to him, especially the doors of the Supreme Court remaining closed to him despite over a fortnight of appeals by senators in support of him. So he tweets and is arrested again. Everyone must raise their voice against this state fascism,” Imran said.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said the dignified manner in which Swati conducted himself as he was arrested showed “he is fighting for a principle”.

“You can disagree with his choice of words or even his views, but you cannot disagree with him that whatever happens must [happen] within [the] ambit of [the] law,” he said.

Ex-human rights minister Mazari claimed Swati was arrested again by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after addressing the party’s rally in Rawalpindi last night “where he asked some questions and spoke about what happened to him and his family”.

“Is that a crime? Did the pusillanimous Senate chairman again give his approval for this arrest? Fascism,” she said.

“Seems freedom of speech in Pakistan today is reserved for the powerful state, be it in a press conference, a public address, a press statement or on social media. For the rest, including parliamentarians, this right is denied,” Mazari said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Taimur Khan Jhagra condemned the arrest. “For weeks, [Swati] has been running from pillar to post for justice, to loud silence. A 74-year-old man is now a symbol of defiance,” he said.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (57)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Nov 27, 2022 09:08am
New Chief now.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 27, 2022 09:11am
More videos on the way?
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 27, 2022 09:13am
Easy target!
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 27, 2022 09:14am
This is a parting shot from a retiring strongman.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 27, 2022 09:16am
This country isn't worth living anymore. We are worse than N Korea, Iran and some lawless African countries when it comes to human rights.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Nov 27, 2022 09:18am
Is it the last act of the outgoing Chief or the first one of the incoming one. The answer will determine if the country is to survive as the current mess of a government can't go on for another six years.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Nov 27, 2022 09:18am
Retd. General Bajra just wouldn't leave him.
Reply Recommend 0
MalikOnlyOne
Nov 27, 2022 09:19am
His language is atrocious—unbecoming of a serious politician.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 27, 2022 09:22am
Swati and Gill thought yesterday that party would go on in form of dharna or similar. They spoke and tweeted against military in such a shameful way for the allegations that can't be proved. Now they should pay for their words.
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Nov 27, 2022 09:25am
He is a thug and a petty character. I remember his cruelty to that poor family whose cow centured on his farmhouse. People forget that there is a higher power that is just
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Nov 27, 2022 09:26am
Isn’t Swati the same person who was asked by SC to vacate the land he encroached- now portraying as angel.
Reply Recommend 0
Littar Time
Nov 27, 2022 09:30am
This is gross injustice towards a highly charitable man. He is the only person in the world to have donated a one and only 1 million dollar bill! Shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Nov 27, 2022 09:35am
Sorry state of affairs in this country where a person can't even question the illegal authority or corruption of elite
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Nov 27, 2022 09:36am
It is a msg that nothing is going to change with the change in establishment's high command . Undeclared Marshal law
Reply Recommend 0
Haseeb
Nov 27, 2022 09:36am
Abusing someone is definitely a crime, hope he will get sentence with proper interest this time.
Reply Recommend 0
Lakhkar Khan
Nov 27, 2022 09:40am
Next Niazi, Omar, Gul Panra, fraud Chaudhry
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Arshad
Nov 27, 2022 09:41am
IK and his ilk should at least be courteous enough to their erst while benefactors for the sake of good old days.Stooping to this level will not help swati.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Nov 27, 2022 09:42am
New chief & Neutrals are now committed to be apolitical !
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Nov 27, 2022 09:45am
…..Swati will be freed after 29th November……
Reply Recommend 0
Ed Ali
Nov 27, 2022 09:56am
He should come back home to the Houston US . Stop waisting his time.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmeds
Nov 27, 2022 10:03am
@Tahir Raouf, your argument does not justify torture and declining him freedom of speech.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 27, 2022 10:06am
Swati is a fraud, and cheater. As master as follower, niazi is a certified thief and biggest liar on earth.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Nov 27, 2022 10:07am
Swati must be listened in the Court of law for his grievances.
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Nov 27, 2022 10:08am
@Tahir Raouf, SC, are you having a laugh. incredible diversionary tactic from the point of justice, or is justice only for the powerful mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 27, 2022 10:08am
Niazi n PTI has already on checkmate but niazi is desperately sacrificing his PAWNS to at least convert CHECKMATE to Stalemate.
Reply Recommend 0
ahmad
Nov 27, 2022 10:09am
This guy's past is not clean too, though this time he is at the receiving end.
Reply Recommend 0
Saqib Ali Ilyas
Nov 27, 2022 10:16am
Blatant violation of right to freedom and right to speech
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Nov 27, 2022 10:19am
@Javed, weak guilty man
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 27, 2022 10:30am
Freedom doesn't mean you literally abuse officials in uniform for allegations that can't be proved in any court of law. They have to pay for their actions and words. Hope Salman the singer is putnon ECL before he escapes to a hideout
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Nov 27, 2022 10:31am
Judge, jury and executioners.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Khan
Nov 27, 2022 10:37am
Azam Swati sb said nothing wrong...why was he arrested? This is ridiculous and criminal...
Reply Recommend 0
Rafique
Nov 27, 2022 10:40am
I can't understand how self punishing he is to himself! He had a good life in Houston and could enjoy the rest of his life in peace and tranquility there! Why to get involved in politics in Pakistan where all the government agencies and politicians are corrupt to the core!
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Nov 27, 2022 10:44am
This trend of fascism was started by Imran Khan during his rule. It's now maturing into outright intolerance and bigotry like it usually happens in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Let's be real
Nov 27, 2022 10:45am
@Saqib Ali Ilyas , The constitution has laid down the parameter of that said freedom of expression so he should follow that and will not be subject to indictment. simple
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 27, 2022 10:46am
We must all condemn his unjustified arrest.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Nov 27, 2022 10:49am
Nonsense.
Reply Recommend 0
Karachite
Nov 27, 2022 10:50am
@Philosopher (From Japan), It is funny that someone from all the way from Japan knows the state of affairs of Pakistan better than any other Pakistani living in it.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral
Nov 27, 2022 10:51am
No freedom in the country left.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 27, 2022 10:51am
Neutrality of the neutrals at its best.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Nov 27, 2022 10:54am
Nothing changed as the policy is the keep the power in hands by and eliminate any popular and honest politicians and only thieves to rule so that they can command on them.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Nov 27, 2022 10:54am
Require permanant software update, should learn how to behave as public reps...
Reply Recommend 0
Nomaan
Nov 27, 2022 10:58am
Afraid of 74 years man; shows strength!!!
Reply Recommend 0
M.Jan
Nov 27, 2022 10:59am
What swati says is reality
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Nov 27, 2022 10:59am
Azam swati and shahbaz gill, both belong in jail
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Nov 27, 2022 10:59am
It’s seems advice by US to improve public image of neutrals by new Management fell on deaf ears.
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Nov 27, 2022 11:03am
He is the voice of how 220 million people feel!
Reply Recommend 0
AHA
Nov 27, 2022 11:03am
Shame on the handlers.....
Reply Recommend 0
Ali..
Nov 27, 2022 11:04am
@Philosopher (From Japan), then how come millions attend PTI jalsas.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Nov 27, 2022 11:05am
All freedoms and rights also carry certain basic responsibilities, as part of the social contract between state and society. Criticism is one thing but attacking any of the state institutions viciously and maliciously, quite another. That's just not acceptable. Whose agendas are the PTI following, in particular Imran Nazi and this sidekick Swati? Who wants to discredit our armed forces entirely and destabilise the whole country? We all need to beware and be alert.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 27, 2022 11:05am
Old habits die hard.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Nov 27, 2022 11:05am
@Ahmed , quite justified in my opinion.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Nov 27, 2022 11:06am
@Khan47, I fully agree.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Nov 27, 2022 11:19am
Good move. He should answer the ungrounded allegations.
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Nov 27, 2022 11:20am
Shouldn't someone else on his way out be arrested for ownership beyond means based on his leaked taxes? Or is he above the law and cannot be questioned?
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Nov 27, 2022 11:30am
Azam Swati again crossed the limits.
Reply Recommend 0
shakaib
Nov 27, 2022 11:31am
although i am anti establishment but swati has cotinuously crossed the limits using abusive laguage putting allegations will not be the solution give evidence
Reply Recommend 0
Ali.B
Nov 27, 2022 11:32am
Agreeing with two tweets doesn't mean Swati was advocating mutiny if he was then Wolf1 and Haqeeqat guys were also advocating mutiny, are they also gonna be arrested, leave them all alone and find something better to do.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Policy rate hike
Updated 27 Nov, 2022

Policy rate hike

The decision to hike the policy rate by 100bps is a step in the right direction, even if intended to appease the IMF.
Vawda’s reprieve
27 Nov, 2022

Vawda’s reprieve

FAISAL Vawda should be relieved. After years of running from a reckoning for submitting a false declaration in his...
Gujarat’s ghosts
27 Nov, 2022

Gujarat’s ghosts

TWO decades have passed since the bloody Gujarat riots, one of the worst spasms of anti-Muslim violence witnessed in...
March in Pindi
Updated 26 Nov, 2022

March in Pindi

WITH the chief’s appointment out of the way and the army intent on staying out of politics, the fight is now down...
Tough IMF position
26 Nov, 2022

Tough IMF position

THE IMF has made it clear that Pakistan’s “timely finalisation of the [flood] recovery plan” — the key ...
The youth vote
26 Nov, 2022

The youth vote

PAKISTAN is an overwhelmingly young nation, with about 64pc of the population under 30. Yet our political system has...