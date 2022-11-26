DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 26, 2022

Stocks close weekend session with marginal gains

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 26, 2022 Updated November 26, 2022 09:40am

KARACHI: Lacklustre activity marked the trading session on the Pakistan Stock Exchange as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the announcement of the monetary policy announcement on Friday, said Topline Securities.

Trading began on the positive note as the army chief’s appointment a day ago proved the much-needed clarity on the political ground, said Arif Habib Ltd. But the second half of the day saw the index trade in a narrow range with volumes drying up.

JS Global said investors should stay cautious at the current level and wait for any fresh buying.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 42,936.73 points, up 33 points or 0.08 per cent from the preceding session.

The trading volume increased 15.8pc to 177.3 million shares while the traded value went up 3.3pc to $27m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Hum Network Ltd (19.3m shares), Dewan Motors Ltd (12.2m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (10.5m shares), Hascol Petroleum Ltd (10.3m shares) and Cnergyico PK Ltd (8.4m shares).

Sectors that contributed to the index performance were fertiliser (34.3 points), miscellaneous (26.4 points), commercial banking (21.9 points), exploration and production (20.2 points), food and personal care products (6.9 points).

Companies registering the biggest increase in their share prices in absolute terms were Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd (Rs434.99), Sapphire Fibres Ltd (Rs49), Pakistan Services Ltd (Rs48.37), Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd (Rs25) and Shield Corporation Ltd (Rs22.22).

Shares that declined the most in rupee terms were Nestle Pakistan Ltd (Rs76), Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd (Rs49.89), Siemens Pakistan Engineering Ltd (Rs40.66), Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd (Rs15.72) and Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd (Rs9.68).

Foreign investors were net buyers as they purchased shares worth 0.46m.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

March in Pindi
Updated 26 Nov, 2022

March in Pindi

WITH the chief’s appointment out of the way and the army intent on staying out of politics, the fight is now down...
Tough IMF position
26 Nov, 2022

Tough IMF position

THE IMF has made it clear that Pakistan’s “timely finalisation of the [flood] recovery plan” — the key ...
The youth vote
26 Nov, 2022

The youth vote

PAKISTAN is an overwhelmingly young nation, with about 64pc of the population under 30. Yet our political system has...
Hard reset
Updated 26 Nov, 2022

Hard reset

IT is done. What should have been a routine matter in simpler times had this year become a vortex that seemingly...
Order of precedence
25 Nov, 2022

Order of precedence

IN Pakistan as well as abroad, there are few illusions about who actually calls the shots in this country. This...
Politicised police
25 Nov, 2022

Politicised police

AN important case is being heard at the Supreme Court these days, whose outcome could have a far-reaching impact on ...