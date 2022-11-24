DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 24, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay held to goalless draw by South Korea

Umaid Wasim Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 09:44pm
<p>South Korea’s midfielder <a href="/trends/05">#05</a> Jung Woo-young (L) fights for the ball with Uruguay’s midfielder <a href="/trends/15">#15</a> Federico Valverde (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Uruguay and South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 24, 2022. — AFP</p>

South Korea’s midfielder #05 Jung Woo-young (L) fights for the ball with Uruguay’s midfielder #15 Federico Valverde (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Uruguay and South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 24, 2022. — AFP

Uruguay have this certain appeal; a tenacious, battle-hardened team led up front by the chomping, hand-balling Luis Suarez. Remember him? A prolific scorer of stunning goals, a serial winner, he’s had his moments of notoriety at World Cups; a handball — not as celebrated as Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ — that prevented a winner for Ghana in 2010 and followed that up by taking a bite off Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini four years later.

The focus at this World Cup in Qatar has been so heavy on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi that it has overshadowed the fact that Suarez, one of their contemporaries, is also very likely playing his last finals. Suarez remains a fierce competitor.

Just months before the World Cup, his career in Europe having come to an end after trophy-laden stints with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Spain, the 35-year-old fired Nacional to the Primera Division title in his homeland.

Against South Korea on Thursday at the Education City Stadium, the facade of which comprises triangles that play the suns rays in all directions, Suarez started at the top of a three-man attacking trident with up-and-coming stars Darwin Nunez and Facundo Pellestri, the ones Uruguay will look to build their future on once Suarez calls it a day.

Qatar is the Last Dance for the likes of Suarez, his longtime strike partner Edinson Cavani — who was on the bench, as well as defensive bulwarks Diego Godin and Martin Caceres. With the arrivals of Nunez and Pellestri, Suarez and Cavani don’t share the pitch as often as they did in their prime. Cavani only came onto the pitch as Suarez’s replacement at the hour mark.

Cavani, the gangling, long-haired marksman, was Uruguay’s best player at the last World Cup in Russia. His majestic brace against Portugal sent Uruguay into the quarter-finals but after he was ruled out due to injury, they crashed out to eventual champions France.

In a game of few chances for both sides — Godin coming the closest to breaking the deadlock when his header bounced off the inside of the post near the end of the first half, Cavani had been summoned to provide his side with the cutting edge. He couldn’t.

Nor could Son Heung-Min, South Korea’s talisman playing with a face mask because of a fractured eye socket. Son and his South Korean team-mates had seen their Asian rivals Saudi Arabia and Japan pull off stunning wins over the more illustrious Argentina and Germany in the last 48 hours at this World Cup and they certainly weren’t lacking in ambition.

They started with energy and had a few chances, Hwang Uijo blazing over with the goal at his mercy midway through the first half. Son, though, could’ve won it in the closing minutes for his side, just moments after Valverde had left the frame of the Korean goal shuddering with a long-range missile.

Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet made a hash of a clearance, inadvertently passing the ball to Son whose shot from outside the box flashed wide as the opening game of Group ‘H’, which has Portugal and Ghana as the other teams, finished goalless.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Farewell to arms
Updated 24 Nov, 2022

Farewell to arms

The good general failed to tell us what motivated his institution to quit politics in his last year in power.
Currency crisis
24 Nov, 2022

Currency crisis

NOMURA, a top financial services company based in Japan, has included Pakistan among seven countries threatened by a...
Privilege and policing
24 Nov, 2022

Privilege and policing

POOR policing and privilege collided in what could have been an entirely preventable tragedy. A young man — a...
Justice denied
Updated 23 Nov, 2022

Justice denied

The Sindh government must immediately file an appeal against the acquittal of suspects in Perween Rehman murder case.
Targeting minorities
23 Nov, 2022

Targeting minorities

AS India undergoes a transformation from a relatively secular state into a Hindutva-inspired rashtra, under the...
Disappearing act
23 Nov, 2022

Disappearing act

IT is most unusual for the Sharif clan to have collectively disappeared from the picture right before the PDM...