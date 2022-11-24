DAWN.COM Logo

Teenager held in Gujrat for bid to rape three-year-old girl

A Correspondent Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 09:40am

GUJRAT: Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a 13-year-old boy who tried to rape a three-year-old girl at Sandhuwan Tarrar village in Hafizabad district on Wednesday.

A resident of the village lodged a complaint with police that the suspect took his three-year-old niece to his house where he tried to rape her. He said he, along with the girl’s father, went about searching her and heard her scream in a neighbouring house. He said the suspect fled by jumping the wall of his house.

Police reached the spot and shifted the minor girl to the trauma centre of the Pindi Bhattian THQ hospital, where doctors examined her. She had high fever and was administered treatment.

Police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him under sections 363, 376iii and 511 of Pakistan Penal Code on the report of the complainant.

A spokesman for the Gujrat regional police officer said RPO Dr Akhtar Abbas took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report of the incident from the Hafizabad district police officer. He said police collected evidence from the crime scene and were awaiting the medical examination report.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2022

