DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 22, 2022

Opposition in Punjab Assembly stages walkout over being denied bills’ copies

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 09:42am

LAHORE: Opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Monday staged a walkout in protest against the government’s new norm of doing legislation without even sharing the draft law with the members.

When Speaker Sibtain Khan suspended relevant rules of procedure to take up two bills, which were not on the order of the day, the Opposition members demanded copies of the proposed bills, particularly the Punjab Public Financial Management Bill 2022.

The House passed the financial management bill, as well as the Layyah University Bill 2022, amid walkout by the PML-N and PPP lawmakers over not distributing their copies among the members (as well as the Press Gallery).

The chair suspended the proceedings until the provision of the bills’ copies to the members.

The House also adopted a resolution tabled by the ruling PTI’s Shamoana Bashir, condemning alleged misbehavior of the Sindh police with the party leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly.

The resolution demanded an end to police raids on Mr Sheikh’s residence and withdrawal of all cases registered against him by Sindh police. The speaker later put off the proceedings for Dec 5, 2022.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate coup
22 Nov, 2022

Climate coup

Pakistan’s mission was spurred by devastation from unprecedented monsoon and extreme heatwaves this year.
Narrative U-turn
22 Nov, 2022

Narrative U-turn

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s most recent U-turn must have left even his own party confused. Ever since his...
Unfulfilled promises
22 Nov, 2022

Unfulfilled promises

IN Gwadar, the protesters are back on the streets, forced to raise their voices for their rights due to the ...
No end to gas crisis
Updated 21 Nov, 2022

No end to gas crisis

Pakistan's gas troubles cannot be dealt with on a long-term basis without increasing supplies.
Eight billion people
21 Nov, 2022

Eight billion people

ON Nov 15, the human family welcomed its eight billionth member. Though this has been termed a “milestone in human...
Global Shield
21 Nov, 2022

Global Shield

IT is encouraging to note that Pakistan’s campaign at COP27 to present its case as one of the countries most...