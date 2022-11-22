DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 22, 2022

Court summons Imran today as Toshakhana case hearing begins

Malik Asad Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 08:23am

ISLAMABAD: The criminal trial of former prime minister and Pakistan Teh­reek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for concealing information about the Toshakhana gifts formally began on Monday, as the district and sessions court summoned him for Tuesday (today) on a reference filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Last week, the ECP had sent the reference to the court, asking it to proceed against Mr Khan under the criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as the prime minister. The commission seeks a three-year jail term and imposition of fine as the punishment.

ADSJ Zafar Iqbal will conduct the hearing, and summoned Mr Khan for Tuesday.

The complainant in the reference is the Islamabad deputy election commissioner. The reference stated that Mr Khan had “deliberately concealed his assets relating to Toshakhna gifts retained by him particularly in year 2018 and 2019… in the statements of assets and liabilities filed for the year 2017-201 8 and 2018-19”.

It further said that as per the record, the gifts were purchased from the Toshakhana for Rs21.5 million on the basis of their assessed value, while they were valued at around Rs108m.

According to the reference, Mr Khan “deliberately concealed the material facts by not disclosing the details of gifts… has also made an evasive and ambiguous statement in his written reply that the gifts purchased by him during the financial year 2019-20 were further gifted by him or on his behalf to others”.

The ECP requested the PTI chief be convicted for the offences mentioned under sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act 2017.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Nov 22, 2022 08:29am
As SS aptly called IK, the "Certified Thief".
Reply Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Nov 22, 2022 08:31am
Corruption is corruption, be it ill earned money laundering or selling state owned gifts by manipulating their price. This man, should stop calling others thieves, and corrupt. He himself too is tainted.
Reply Recommend 0
avtar
Nov 22, 2022 08:36am
why don't we call it a tofakhana?
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Nov 22, 2022 08:51am
Niazi has turned every aspect of Pakistan's culture into a circus.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate coup
22 Nov, 2022

Climate coup

Pakistan’s mission was spurred by devastation from unprecedented monsoon and extreme heatwaves this year.
Narrative U-turn
22 Nov, 2022

Narrative U-turn

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s most recent U-turn must have left even his own party confused. Ever since his...
Unfulfilled promises
22 Nov, 2022

Unfulfilled promises

IN Gwadar, the protesters are back on the streets, forced to raise their voices for their rights due to the ...
No end to gas crisis
Updated 21 Nov, 2022

No end to gas crisis

Pakistan's gas troubles cannot be dealt with on a long-term basis without increasing supplies.
Eight billion people
21 Nov, 2022

Eight billion people

ON Nov 15, the human family welcomed its eight billionth member. Though this has been termed a “milestone in human...
Global Shield
21 Nov, 2022

Global Shield

IT is encouraging to note that Pakistan’s campaign at COP27 to present its case as one of the countries most...