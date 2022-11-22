DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 22, 2022

ECP to decide fate of Karachi LG polls today

Iftikhar A. Khan Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 08:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commi­ssion of Pakistan (ECP) will announce its verdict on holding local government elections in the Karachi division on Tuesday (today).

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on Nov 15 after hearing the pleas against delay in holding the polls.

During the Nov 15 hearing, Jamaat-i-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, MQM’s Waseem Akhtar, Karachi Administrator and PPP leader Murtaza Wahab and Sindh inspector general of police appeared before the commission.

ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal Hussain had informed the bench that polls were initially postponed due to rains but the Sindh government later postponed them for another 90 days.

Joint Secretary Interior Muhammad Ramzan Malik told the ECP that the ministry could not provide civil armed forces for election duties.

The bulk of security forces was still busy in the flood-affected areas of Sindh, he told the bench. “We are not in a position to fulfil the security needs of local government elections.”

Karachi Administrator and Sindh government Spokesperson, Murtaza Wahab, said the second phase of elections was postponed twice due to rain and flood.

He also added that due to the shortage of personnel, it was not possible to provide security and administrative staff for the elections.

When Mr Wahab said the Sindh cabinet had postponed the elections for 90 days, an ECP member interjected and asked how the cabinet could use the commission’s authority.

“As per the law, it is the Sindh government’s authority to announce local body elections,” he said.

The Sindh Police chief also endorsed the government’s stance to delay the elections saying that any untoward incident could happen since there was a shortage of 17,000 personnel.

“We can hold the elections on the commission’s orders but will face security issues,” the IG said. “In the 2015 polls, 17 people were killed and 30 injured in the violence.”

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
shan
Nov 22, 2022 08:18am
Pls cancel it PTI has a rigging plan please cancel the elections.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate coup
22 Nov, 2022

Climate coup

Pakistan’s mission was spurred by devastation from unprecedented monsoon and extreme heatwaves this year.
Narrative U-turn
22 Nov, 2022

Narrative U-turn

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s most recent U-turn must have left even his own party confused. Ever since his...
Unfulfilled promises
22 Nov, 2022

Unfulfilled promises

IN Gwadar, the protesters are back on the streets, forced to raise their voices for their rights due to the ...
No end to gas crisis
Updated 21 Nov, 2022

No end to gas crisis

Pakistan's gas troubles cannot be dealt with on a long-term basis without increasing supplies.
Eight billion people
21 Nov, 2022

Eight billion people

ON Nov 15, the human family welcomed its eight billionth member. Though this has been termed a “milestone in human...
Global Shield
21 Nov, 2022

Global Shield

IT is encouraging to note that Pakistan’s campaign at COP27 to present its case as one of the countries most...