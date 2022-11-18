DAWN.COM Logo

Fearing price hike, minister opposes demand for sugar export

Kashif Abbasi Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 08:10am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema on Thursday categorically declared on the floor of the National Assembly that he would not allow the export of sugar without proper verification, stating that he was ready to surrender his responsibilities as head of the Sugar Advisory Board if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could not sustain the pressure from sugar mill owners.

The minister, who took the floor to respond to the criticism of the government made by a number of lawmakers in their speeches through points of order, said the permission to export sugar could only be granted if the concerned deputy commissioners would personally inspect each and every sack of the commodity and verify the surplus stock available in the mills operating in their respective areas. Besides this, he said, the chief secretaries of respective provinces would also have to provide written verification in this regard.

Mr Cheema, who belongs to the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q), said that he was working as the chairman of the Sugar Advisory Board despite the fact that the issue did not fall in his domain and was doing so at the request of the prime minister after the concerned minister refused to head the body due to a conflict of interest.

The minister, in an emotional speech, said that he had already informed the prime minister that if there was any pressure on him on the issue, he was ready to “surrender” and leave the chairmanship of the board. The minister said if he allowed the mill owners to export sugar at this time, it would result in Rs25/kg hike in the future.

The minister said he wanted to avoid a situation in the future where they would have to import sugar after two or three months due to its shortage after allowing its export. He added the people were already reeling under price-hike.

“I will not violate rules,” he said, adding that he was also required to ensure food security in the country, particularly after the recent floods which had badly affected the agriculture sector and destroyed most of the crops in Sindh.

The minister delivered the lengthy speech despite the fact Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf had already announced convening an emergency meeting of the special committee on agriculture to take up the issue on Friday (today).

After hearing the arguments presented by lawmakers, the speaker decided to convene an urgent meeting of a special committee today (Friday) to resolve the issue related to farmers and the sugar industry.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2022

