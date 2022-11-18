Mentally challenged man killed for throwing stones at children in Karachi

KARACHI: A 55-year-old man, stated to be mentally challenged, died after he was attacked with bricks and clubs by a group of people enraged over his act of throwing stones at some children in Abdul Rahman Goth near Hawkesbay on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Hatim, suffered grave injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where he died during treatment.

Mauripur SHO Ghulam Husain Korai said Hatim was an mentally challenged person who used to hit passersby with stones in the lanes of the locality. On Thursday, some people got furious when he threw stones on children playing in a street. They attacked Hatim with clubs and stones causing serious injuries to him.

The SHO said four of the suspects were identified and one of them, Sher Khan alias Sheru, was booked and arrested in the murder case.

Married woman ‘kidnapped’

The husband of a 31-year-old woman, who had gone missing on Nov 14, has lodged an FIR against unknown suspects stating that she might have been kidnapped for some ulterior motives.

SHO Khalid Abbasi of the Steel Town police station said on Thursday that the complainant claimed that his wife had left their home in Ghulshan-i-Hadeed Phase-I last Monday while he was present inside. The complainant stated that he and his relatives mounted a search but in vein. Since then her whereabouts are not known.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2022