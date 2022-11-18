Medics begin strike in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The doctors, paramedics and other employees of the health department on Thursday began a week-long strike against the proposed privatisation of four Category B health facilities in the district.

They said that they would offer emergency services only.

President of the paramedical association Khalid Khan told reporters here that the government wanted to privatise 58 hospitals across the province, including four in Balakot, Oghi, Baffa and Garhi Habibullah areas of Mansehra district.

“Privatisation of health centres is unacceptable to us all [health workers],” he said.

Accompanied by the Grand Health Alliance leaders, Mr Khan said that the striking employees would close health facilities after November 24 and join the ‘grand protest’.

WINTER TOURISM: Kaghan Development Authority chairman Aimal Zaman Khan on Thursday invited tourists to visit

the snow-clad Kaghan valley.

“As part of our plans to promote winter tourism in the valley, we have deployed our employees along with machinery on the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road ensure it’s open to all sorts of traffic,” he told reporters after visiting the valley.

Mr Khan said that for the first time, a heavy winter snowfall hadn’t closed the MNJ Road.

“Snowploughs are present along the artery,” he said.

The KDA chairman said that the winter tourism would benefit the country economically.

He said that he would speak to the police and administration bosses about steps for the promotion of tourism.

Mr Khan said that the KDA would have a plan to ensure the visitors access to the Saiful Muluk lake, which was buried under the snow and had unmatched beauty.

“We’re not allowing tourists to go to the Saiful Muluk lake and the restriction will end after measures for their safety is in place,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2022