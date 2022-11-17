DAWN.COM Logo

Bank on Karachi’s I.I. Chundrigar Road evacuated following hoax bomb threat

Hasaan Ali Khan | Imtiaz Ali Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 01:18am
<p>Bank employees and police officers can be seen outside the premises of SCB’s I.I. Chundrigar branch following a bomb hoax on Thursday. — Photo by Imtiaz Ali</p>

An international bank’s branch located on Karachi’s I.I. Chundrigar Road was the subject of a bomb hoax on Thursday.

Police, bomb disposal squad officers, and rescue workers rushed to the Standard Charted Bank Pakistan’s (SCBP) branch in the city’s financial hub after the bank’s security manager reported an email that claimed a bomb was planted inside the bank.

City SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar told Dawn.com that the threat turned out to be fake after the bank’s premises were searched thoroughly and eventually cleared.

The senior police official said that the bank’s security manager had informed the police that there were more than 1,000 employees in the building, following which police contingents arrived at the location and the branch was evacuated.

SSP Sethar said the email received by the bank staff demanded the termination of an employee, warning that the bomb would go off in case of non-compliance.

The SSP further said the bank did not have on its books any employee of the name whose termination was demanded in the hoax email, adding that the Federal Investigation Agency has been approached to trace the person behind the email.

Meanwhile, the SCBP told Dawn.com that it has “taken all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our staff, customers, and property”.

“The Authorities have been informed. The staff and operations of the bank are unaffected by the situation. Our business in the city and the rest of Pakistan is functioning normally,” it added.

According to their official website, SCBP is the oldest and largest international bank in Pakistan. The bank, which started as the Chartered Bank opened its first office in Karachi in March 1863. It employs over 2,800 people in Pakistan and has a network of 40 branches in 10 cities.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 17, 2022 06:06pm
This could happen anytime, anywhere at any place on the face of planet Earth.
Mega Dehati
Nov 17, 2022 06:10pm
Next one could be real. Since they wouldn't take such precautions for the fear of getting embarrassed.
Ibrahim S
Nov 17, 2022 06:24pm
Get ready for copycat hoax around the country .
Waseem
Nov 17, 2022 06:57pm
Yeah SCB is involved in shady business, i received a payment from Australia and it vanished before reaching my account, had left the senders account too, big frauds
Taj Ahmad
Nov 17, 2022 07:01pm
It may be a hoax but good to check by law enforcement officials and cleared it first, also police will find the culprits sooner than later.
iqbal
Nov 17, 2022 07:19pm
1000 employees in one branch and 2800 total in all branches. doesn't add up. it must have way more employees than 2800.
M. Saeed
Nov 17, 2022 07:30pm
New idea floated for Imran Khan to counter his failed long march, to open his routes of march, or face similar threats through emails!!
A
Nov 17, 2022 07:38pm
Work of PDM or PTI?
Mani
Nov 17, 2022 08:26pm
What address was the email sent at? Cause when I sent SCB an email, they took 4 months to respond to a legitimate query about my account.
DEMAGOGUE
Nov 17, 2022 09:53pm
Still people spells as “Mcleod Road” I.I.Chundrigar Road is relatively new name. It’s mini Manhattan of Karachi. Coming to point these times, Pakistan economy is extremely weak, Pakistanis must themselves think to revive its economy. Pakistanis themselves should keep vigil on corrupt leaders, and do not permit anyone to loot nation.
Khurram
Nov 17, 2022 10:05pm
@Waseem, sounds more like a shady remittance.
